Blackburn endorses Trump for president: ‘I can’t wait for him to be back’





Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday, adding to the growing list of Republican lawmakers backing the former president.

“Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our order was secure, our adversaries feared us, and our military was strong,” said Senator Blackburn. , R-Tenn. Tweet from Monday.

“I’m proud to support Donald Trump for president and I can’t wait for him to return to the White House,” she said.

TRUMP WORLD LOSES KEY PLAYERS AT DESANTIS AS MENTOR AND PROTEGE Clash AHEAD OF GOP PRIMARY

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn pictured during a hearing on Capitol Hill. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Blackburn’s announcement follows Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who announced his support for Trump earlier this month and became the third Florida Republican to endorse him. Those endorsements came even though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race.

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, RS.C., is another Republican who showed early support for the former president.

Trump is the Republican favorite to win the nomination at this point in the race and is ahead in the polls by double digits against DeSantis.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last month also indicated that a majority of Americans say Trump should be disqualified from running for the White House because he faces criminal charges in local and federal investigations. in progress.

TRUMP HOLDS BIG LEAD OVER DESANTIS IN GOP ’24 RACE, BUT MOST VOTERERS SAY HE SHOULD BE DISQUALIFIED IF SHOWN

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records after Manhattan DA Alivn Bragg investigated silent money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president denies sleeping with Daniels and denies falsifying business records to keep the payment hidden, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

REPRESENTING. HARSHBARGER APPROVES DONALD TRUMP TO BE PRESIDENT: ‘BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FAILED US’

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump’s fundraising has skyrocketed since his unprecedented indictment. According to his campaign, Trump brought in nearly $18.8 million in the January-March quarter of 2023 fundraising.

But the campaign also points out that Trump made almost as much – $15.4 million in the two weeks after March 30, when news of Trump’s indictment broke, making him the first former president in history. of the United States to be charged with a crime.

Fox News Digital’s Houston Keene and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Brianna Herlihy is a political editor for Fox News Digital.

