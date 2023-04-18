WhatsApp chief slams UK law that proposes to outlaw end-to-end encryption





The bill does not provide any explicit protection for encryption WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has written an open letter against the controversial online safety bill. In the letter, Cathcart addressed the risks the online safety bill poses to everyone’s privacy and security. In the letterhe urged the government to protect privacy rights and stressed the importance of end-to-end encryption as a strong defense against online threats and calls. “As end-to-end encrypted communications services, we urge the UK government to address the risks the Online Security Bill poses to everyone’s privacy and security. It is not too late to ensure the bill aligns with the government’s stated intent to protect end-to-end encryption and uphold the human right to privacy,” reads the text. He emphasized, “End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become increasingly dependent on Internet technologies to conduct their core operations, the stakes have never been so high. “As currently drafted, the bill could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, sweeping, indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages from friends, family members, employees, executives, journalists, human rights activists and even politicians themselves, which would fundamentally compromise everyone’s ability to communicate safely. The Bill provides no explicit protection for encryption and, if implemented as drafted, could empower OFCOM to try to force proactive scanning of private messages on communication services end-to-end encrypted – thus defeating the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all users,” the letter reads. The bill, introduced by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is an attempt to force internet companies to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse or terrorism. However, critics including Meta have said that searching for such content would be incompatible with the end-to-end encryption that is the common protection offered by messaging apps. According to Bloomberg, the bill does not explicitly outline a blocking mechanism, but provides for fines of up to 10% of annual global revenue if companies fail to comply. It could also lead to criminal prosecution of executives if they fail to provide regulator Ofcom with details of how they run their services when requested. WhatsApp, Session, Signal, Element, Threema, Viber and Wire all signed a letter asking the government to “urgently rethink” the bill, according to BBC. Last month, Mr Cathcart told reporters that the Online Safety Bill before Parliament could effectively make the service’s privacy features illegal, according to Bloomberg. Last month, Signal Foundation chair Meredith Whittaker told the BBC that her messaging service would leave the UK if the Online Safety Bill forced it to weaken its privacy protections. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/not-too-late-whatsapp-boss-writes-an-open-letter-against-uks-online-safety-bill-3957417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related