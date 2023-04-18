Delhi Assembly passes resolution against PM Modi to ‘free’ CBI, ED to ‘crush AAP’





New Delhi: Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, where he was questioned for just under nine hours on Delhi’s excise policy, the Delhi government had convened a special session of the meeting on Monday, April 17. The House passed a resolution against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for triggering the investigative agencies after failing to stop Arvind Kejriwal’s rising popularity. The resolution passed by the House made it clear that the Prime Minister is only afraid of one person whose name is Arvind Kejriwal. This Assembly observes that people across India are joining Arvind Kejriwal and being part of this silent revolution to make India number one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all his might and all his agencies can never stop this idea. Speaking there, Kejriwal said in the manner of telling a story, Today I am going to tell the House the story of aunpadh raja(illiterate king). The king was aChauthee (Class IV) passes, very arrogant, and had such a thirst for money that he was extremely corrupt, reports The Hindu. According to Kejriwal in the House, the officers came and spoke in English and the king did not understand anything. I don’t know what all thechauthee pass rajasigned. Then he started to feel bad being called chautheepass. So he got a fake diploma and told people that I had done MA… When people started filing RTI they were fined Rs 25,000. Looking towards the opposition benches, the chief minister added that he was not talking about their leader. So you too can laugh. One day, he adds, a few people went to tell the king to declare demonetization. He didn’t get it and went ahead and announced on TV that the ratings were banned. The country has suffered greatly from demonetization, he said. Then he wanted to make some money and called his friend and told him that he will give you all the government contracts. The money will be mine, but the face will be yours, the chief minister said, according to the newspaper. He ended the story by saying that one day people overthrew the king and put an honest and patriotic person in that position and the country rose from there. The Indian Express reports that the three BJP MPs came out to protest what they claimed was the unconstitutional functioning of the assembly. They tore up the resolution, which they said was brought against the BJP-run center in violation of the rules.

