Politics
Prabowo and Jokowi again show their familiarity, this time in Germany
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto appeared with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the Hannover Congress Center, GermanSunday (4/16/2023) local time.
In a written statement from the Gerindra party, the two seemed familiar during their visit to the Hannover Messe 2023 exhibition.
In a photo received by the media, Prabowo wears a brown suit, while Jokowi’s coat is black.
Also read: Hasto opens up on opportunities for PDI-P cadres to duet with Prabowo in 2024 presidential election
The two are seen wearing the same color tie, which is red.
They greeted each other, talked between two smiles and shook hands before visiting the exhibition.
However, it was not explained what they discussed during their meeting.
After meeting Jokowi, Prabowo, on the sidelines of the exhibition, had the opportunity to meet Indonesian students in Germany.
Party General Chairman Gerindra advised the students to carry out this education responsibly and return to the country.
“Learn, study carefully so that when you return, you will build our nation. We really need young people who can work in all fields, to accelerate national development,” Prabowo said in a written statement received on Monday (4/17/2023).
Also read: SMRC survey: Ganjar-Prabowo competition, followed by Anies
Prabowo revealed that the opportunity to study abroad is a rare thing and should be used to the best.
Prabowo also revealed that studying in other people’s countries is not without its challenges.
He then recalled how his experience had been in a similar situation and had to face all kinds of challenges, such as being away from his family.
“We need you, study well. I understand that it’s not easy on the outside, especially if you’re away from your family, away from your loved ones. But yeah, that’s the challenge. I was like that, here, even less winter Yes. Maybe pocket money is also limited,” Prabowo said.
Prabowo and Jokowi lately have often shown intimacy in some activity or event.
Finally, the two figures who were previously political opponents in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections (Pilpres) seemed familiar when they attended the wedding of conglomerate Hary Tanoesoedibjo Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s daughter to badminton player Kevin Sanjaya.
Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia’s wedding took place at Park Hyatt in Jakarta on April 15, 2023.
Also read: Jokowi and Prabowo become witnesses at Kevin Sanjaya-Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s wedding
In the marriage legalization process, Prabowo sat on the left as Kevin’s witness, while Jokowi sat on the right as Valencia’s witness.
After the approval procession, Prabowo and Jokowi each shook hands with the bride and groom and took photos with the bride and groom’s extended family.
Long before that, Jokowi and Prabowo were also seen getting along well during the istigasah and prayer event with the Malay-Banjar Rabithah at Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on Friday (17/3/2023).
Prabowo Subianto said he was proud to join the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia led by President Jokowi.
“Ladies and gentlemen, as defense minister in Pak Joko Widodo’s cabinet, I want to say that I think it’s not bad for me to join President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo was quoted as saying in a recorded speech shared by his personal assistant, Friday.
“Not only do I feel that I am not wrong, but now I feel grateful and I feel proud to have joined President Joko Widodo,” he said.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/04/17/22515851/prabowo-dan-jokowi-kembali-tunjukan-keakraban-kali-ini-di-jerman
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- From Essex to LA with Mallet London
- Stock market today: Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Sweegen Launches Sweet Protein Blazein Tech Set Pushing the Limits of Sugar Reduction
- Co Down man sentenced for littering offenses at Newry Magistrates’ Court
- Diabetes crisis ‘rapidly escalating’ in UK as cases top 5 million, report says
- From Iceland – Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits western Iceland
- Karnataka BJP plans PM Modis campaign blitz after April 24
- Brazil’s welcoming of a Russian minister provokes a backlash in the United States
- BATMAN actor Ben Affleck remembers humiliating role of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLATER…which was dubbed!
- Inkra Debelle and Jess Bee take on the special vs cricket challenge.
- The death of the matching bridesmaid dress
- Stock market today: Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline