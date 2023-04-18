Prabowo and Jokowi again show their familiarity, this time in Germany

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto appeared with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of the Hannover Congress Center, GermanSunday (4/16/2023) local time.

In a written statement from the Gerindra party, the two seemed familiar during their visit to the Hannover Messe 2023 exhibition.

In a photo received by the media, Prabowo wears a brown suit, while Jokowi’s coat is black.

Also read: Hasto opens up on opportunities for PDI-P cadres to duet with Prabowo in 2024 presidential election

The two are seen wearing the same color tie, which is red.

They greeted each other, talked between two smiles and shook hands before visiting the exhibition.

However, it was not explained what they discussed during their meeting.

After meeting Jokowi, Prabowo, on the sidelines of the exhibition, had the opportunity to meet Indonesian students in Germany.

Party General Chairman Gerindra advised the students to carry out this education responsibly and return to the country.

“Learn, study carefully so that when you return, you will build our nation. We really need young people who can work in all fields, to accelerate national development,” Prabowo said in a written statement received on Monday (4/17/2023).

Also read: SMRC survey: Ganjar-Prabowo competition, followed by Anies

Prabowo revealed that the opportunity to study abroad is a rare thing and should be used to the best.

Prabowo also revealed that studying in other people’s countries is not without its challenges.

He then recalled how his experience had been in a similar situation and had to face all kinds of challenges, such as being away from his family.

“We need you, study well. I understand that it’s not easy on the outside, especially if you’re away from your family, away from your loved ones. But yeah, that’s the challenge. I was like that, here, even less winter Yes. Maybe pocket money is also limited,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo and Jokowi lately have often shown intimacy in some activity or event.

Finally, the two figures who were previously political opponents in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections (Pilpres) seemed familiar when they attended the wedding of conglomerate Hary Tanoesoedibjo Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s daughter to badminton player Kevin Sanjaya.

Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia’s wedding took place at Park Hyatt in Jakarta on April 15, 2023.

Also read: Jokowi and Prabowo become witnesses at Kevin Sanjaya-Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s wedding

In the marriage legalization process, Prabowo sat on the left as Kevin’s witness, while Jokowi sat on the right as Valencia’s witness.

After the approval procession, Prabowo and Jokowi each shook hands with the bride and groom and took photos with the bride and groom’s extended family.

Long before that, Jokowi and Prabowo were also seen getting along well during the istigasah and prayer event with the Malay-Banjar Rabithah at Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on Friday (17/3/2023).

Prabowo Subianto said he was proud to join the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia led by President Jokowi.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as defense minister in Pak Joko Widodo’s cabinet, I want to say that I think it’s not bad for me to join President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo was quoted as saying in a recorded speech shared by his personal assistant, Friday.

“Not only do I feel that I am not wrong, but now I feel grateful and I feel proud to have joined President Joko Widodo,” he said.



Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

