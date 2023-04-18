Trump News Today: Judge dismisses E Jean Carroll rape trial delay as DeSantis PAC launches ad against Trump





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Ron DeSantis supporters are attacking Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticizing the former president for campaigning against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to rights programs.

A super PAC supporting the Florida governor has released a new TV ad accusing Mr Trump of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.

Why is he spending millions to attack the Republican Governor of Florida? Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, the ads’ narrator asks.

As tensions mount between the two men believed to be the main rivals for the Republican vote in 2024, Mr Trump is also weighing in on Fox News’ defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.

In an early morning article on Truth Social on Monday, the former president falsely claimed Dominion’s lawsuit would be weakened if the network continued its lies about the 2020 presidential election.

In other news, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions after his criminal indictment was announced and his prediction of arrest last month.

The filings also reveal that he has earned more than $5 million from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1 million with his NFT program, and less than $200 with Truth Social.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1681800300Is Fox News about to pay the price for giving Trumps 2020 a platform?

This week, a judge in Delaware, where Fox is incorporated, is expected to preside over a six-week jury trial stemming from Dominions’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network, which will defend itself against Dominions’ argument that false statements about the company in the wake of the election were defamatory, costing the Dominion significant business and damaging its reputation.

On Sunday evening, Judge Eric Davis announced that the trial had been suddenly delayed just hours before opening statements were scheduled to begin on Monday morning.

No explanation was given for the sudden delay, but multiple reports have revealed that Fox News is now working to settle the case before the trial begins.

Alex Woodward reports from Delaware.

Oliver O’Connell18 April 2023 07:45

1681793100Judge rejects Trump’s last-minute offer to delay E Jean Carroll’s trial

A federal judge in New York has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s 11th hour attempt to further postpone his long-delayed civil libel and rape trial on the grounds that the publicity surrounding his recent indictment required a cooling-off period to ensure an impartial jury.

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday ordered the trial, which stems from two civil lawsuits brought against the ex-president by writer E Jean Carroll, to begin on April 25 as scheduled.

Oliver O’Connell18 April 2023 05:45

1681785945Fox News points finger at Trump in defense of defamation case

Fox could also introduce evidence from other defamers to challenge causation, according to a filing with the Delaware Superior Court.

Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington.

Oliver O’Connell18 April 2023 03:45

1681778745McCarthy slams Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit

The White House may be on track for a political victory on the debt limit, as the House GOP chairman seems at least somewhat reluctant to threaten Americas Credit by blocking an increase in the debt limit. the debt.

But that hasn’t stopped Kevin McCarthy from pounding President Joe Biden on not negotiating with Republicans on spending cuts at all, as the White House has argued the president wants to see the GOP’s budget proposal. in its entirety before such discussions begin.

Reporting by John Bowden of Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell18 April 2023 01:45

1681771545Trump says if elected he will force federal workers to pass political test

Former President Donald Trump has said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will force federal employees to pass a civil service test and workers who don’t pass will be fired.

The former president made the remarks in a video released on Friday.

Eric Garcia has the story.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 23:45

1681769745Kari Lake says Trump is the only person who could beat her in the Senate race

Kari Lake says Donald Trump is the only person who could beat her in the Arizona Senate race. She made the remarks during a conversation with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 23:15

1681767945Fetterman puts his hand on his heart as he returns to the Senate after a six-week hospitalization for depression

Senator John Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression sidelined him for six weeks.

Mr Fetterman got out of his car in his black hoodie, athletic shorts and trainers and placed his hand over his heart as he walked back to the chamber ahead of Monday afternoon’s votes.

Mr. Fetterman posted a photo of his return to the Senate.

Good to be back, he tweeted.

Reporting by Eric Garcia from Capitol Hill.

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 22:45

1681766145Earlier: Judge rejects Trump’s last-minute offer to delay rape and libel trial

A federal judge in New York has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s 11th hour attempt to further postpone his long-delayed civil libel and rape trial on the grounds that the publicity surrounding his recent indictment required a cooling-off period to ensure an impartial jury.

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday ordered the trial, which stems from two civil lawsuits brought against the ex-president by writer E Jean Carroll, to begin on April 25 as scheduled.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest:

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 22:15

1681764645Schiff: Blind loyalty to disgraced ex-president is all that matters’

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff had some thoughts on Jim Jordans day in New York this morning.

Jim Jordan’s attempt to intimidate the Manhattan district attorney is another effort to put the former president above the law. And undermine the interests of justice. He won’t succeed, but that’s not the point. Blind loyalty to the disgraced former president is all that matters.

Representative Adam Schiff

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 21:50

1681763145McConnell: Good to be back’

Senator Mitch McConnell is back in the Senate after recovering from a concussion and a broken rib in a fall.

It feels good to be back. I want to thank all my colleagues for their warm wishes shared over the past few weeks, he told the upper house of Congress. It wasn’t the first time that being stubborn had served me well.

Here is what happened to Mr. McConnell:

Oliver O’Connell17 April 2023 21:25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-speech-president-arrest-today-b2321606.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos