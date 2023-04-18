Politics
Divided Biden administration nears agreement on key China trade rules
Last week, Bidens’ economic team publicly took a less aggressive line as global economic policymakers gathered in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, where concerns over China’s role in as the world’s largest lender weigh heavily. At the time, China released new customs data showing trade with the West, both with the United States and Europe. plunged in the first trimesterfueling fears of an economic downturn and separation.
It is important that the United States be clear [that] we are not seeking to decouple from China or limit China’s growth in any way, said Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs. during a discussion at the Brookings Institution last week. Although the United States sometimes takes targeted national security measures against Chinese companies, such as last year’s trade rules targeting Chinese microchip makers, these policies are not intended to benefit the United States economically. United against China.
The comments are just some of the latest from Bidens’ team, which has been stressing for months that it is not interested in a major decoupling of the world’s biggest economies. But despite the conciliatory tone, the United States is preparing a series of actions targeting critical parts of the Chinese economy. In addition to the expected executive order on investments, he is also considering a possible ban on popular Chinese app TikTok. And one top trade official said last week that the United States could also raise tariffs on China to express its dissatisfaction with Beijing’s failure to meet its so-called phase one trade agreement, signed under then-President Donald Trump.
The moves would follow aggressive trade action last year, when the administration introduced new export rules that explicitly sought to undermine Beijing’s prized microchip sector and enacted massive industrial policies aimed at breaking dependence. to the Chinese economy. At the time, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made it clear that the goal of the strategy was to preserve Americas competitive advantage in emerging high-tech industries, even if Washington does not pursue broader decoupling. .
We need to maintain as wide a lead as possible in high-tech areas such as microchips, Sullivan saida preview of new Commerce Department rules released in October that were intended to halt the development of Chinese chips.
The administration insists its economic, diplomatic and security leaders are united on China and that recent statements do not represent a change in rhetoric or policy. But they also acknowledge that political discussions continue on the scope of the executive order to regulate U.S. investments and other initiatives.
We want to make sure we’re doing it right, said a senior administration official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the policy discussions, of the long-delayed executive order on U.S. investment in China. We want to make sure we consult with allies, consult with industry along the way, and then follow the normal ordering processes as regulations do. But I don’t think there’s really been any change in any of those discussions now.
The meeting between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinpings last November on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali marked a shift in tone for both sides. At the time, the two leaders pledged to put a floor on the sour relationship after US chip rules and the then Speaker of the House Nancy PelosiThe Taiwan trip took diplomatic relations to a level not seen in decades.
The detente was to be marked by the first trips to China of key members of Bidens’ foreign and economic policy teams, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But the road to rapprochement has come up against a series of speed bumps.
In February, a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated over the continental United States, sparking a firestorm of criticism from Capitol Hill and the White House. Yellen and Blinkens’ trips were later postponed and the Biden administration sanctioned Chinese companies linked to the balloon incident. The economic overtures from Chinese governments to U.S. businesses and policymakers that have been ongoing since the Biden-Xi meeting have also dried up.
But now it looks like the Biden administration is eager to reopen the economic dialogue. Administration officials have tried in recent weeks to reschedule Cabinet members’ trips to Beijing. Although they have been pushed back so far, China watchers say Beijing will likely return to the table soon.
Policymakers in Beijing are desperate for the United States to ease its restrictive policies on trade and investment in China, said Ho-fung Hung, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies who specializes in Chinese economics. With the unemployment problem worsening, the debt crisis and the urgency of recovery from the Covid lockdown, Beijing is desperately looking for ways to revive its economy, at least to ensure that it does not get worse. not.
The will to renew the dialogue in person has its limits. At the same time, the White House is also pursuing the first large-scale government surveillance of US companies in China.
Since the Trump administration, national security lawmakers and Cabinet officials have sought to craft new rules to oversee and potentially block U.S. investment in Chinese tech sectors. The goal is to prevent American companies from funding or developing technologies that can then be used by the Chinese military.
Bidens’ executive order reviewing U.S. investments in China was originally expected to be finalized last year. But that action has been delayed as NSC officials clashed with the Treasury Department over which Chinese sectors the new surveillance should target and whether the government should have the power to prevent US trade deals in China, or simply to supervise them.
This debate spilled over into the new year, further delaying the issuance of the executive order. POLITICO reported in February that the White House planned to announce a scaled-down executive order focused on disclosure and transparency by the end of April. While policymakers last year considered including up to five major Chinese industries in the order of microchips, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology and clean energy, the biotechnology and clean energy sectors are now likely to be excluded from the program.
Bidens economic officials have been briefing industry groups in Washington on the broad outlines of the order in recent weeks, a senior administration official confirmed. While some aspects of that order are still being finalized, the official said it would likely include at least some prohibitions on U.S. investment in Chinese technology in addition to notification requirements for new deals.
When Congress was about to pass a foreign investment provision that would have been included in the CHIPS bill, it [amendment] included only the notification, the official said. We noted publicly at the time that we believed that any type of notice-based regime should also be complemented by a set of limited but tailored prohibitions. So nothing has really changed since.
