Politics
Hannover Messe: what Indonesia expects from the partnership
Status: 04/17/2023 07:52
The partner country of Hannover Messe this year is Indonesia – the country with the largest nickel deposits in the world. The country is interesting for German car manufacturers. But what is Indonesia hoping for?
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indonesian President Joko Widodo open the Hannover Messe festively. A great moment for Indonesia. Due to the corona pandemic, his appearance here has been postponed several times. In his opening speech, President Widodo invites the German economy to invest in Indonesia – especially in building a green economy.
Jennifer Johnson
ARD-Studio Singapore
Indonesia “not an easy market”
Indonesia has around 280 million people – making it the fourth most populous country in the world, and the economy has been growing for years. By 2030, Indonesia intends to leapfrog among the top ten industrial nations. A growing and attractive market, also for German companies, says Jan Rnnfeld, director of the German-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. But he also says: Indonesia is definitely not an easy market.
For one thing, Indonesia does not allow other countries to easily import products into the country. On the other hand, the country tries to keep raw materials such as nickel in the country, imposed an export ban in 2020. Among other things, nickel is used to make batteries for electric cars. Nickel processing must take place on site. Meidy Lengkey of the Indonesian Nickel Mining Association explains why:
Without the raw material, you are nothing. It’s like that.
That is why the government is trying to control access. This is to support local production in Indonesia.
Germany wants to invest in the processing of raw materials
So far, this plan has worked for Indonesia. President Widodo inaugurated many new nickel smelters. Chinese companies in particular have recently invested several billion dollars in the processing chain.
And Germany also wants to promote the processing of raw materials in Indonesia in the future, said Chancellor Scholz at the opening of the Hannover Fair. Also to reduce dependence on countries like China. “We currently import a lot of raw materials from China, although rare earths, copper or nickel are often not mined from the earth there, but in countries like Indonesia, Chile or Namibia rich in raw materials, they often benefit far too little. We want to change that.”
World’s largest nickel producer
The added value in the country has already multiplied and new jobs have been created. The Southeast Asian country is now by far the largest nickel producer in the world. About a quarter of the world’s deposits are in Indonesia. President Widodo therefore wants to make his country the new center of battery production.
But the methods of nickel mining and processing in Indonesia hardly fit the clean picture of electric mobility, says Sahar Uddin of the environmental organization Walhi: “We found high levels of chromium in samples of water. This is harmful in the long term and can cause cancer and skin eczema.” The streams and rivers near the mines have turned reddish-brown, the abundance of fish is decreasing – the forests are being cut down.
Energy and climate protection topics at the fair
Energy and climate protection are also dominant themes at the Hannover Messe. Indonesia still relies heavily on coal for power generation. The country has very large easily exploitable deposits. Cheap but dirty coal energy must be replaced by greener energies. In return, Indonesia even received a $20 billion investment package on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year – from foreign partners such as the United States, Japan and India. Germany. In return, President Widodo announced at the summit that he wanted to achieve a 34% share of renewable energy by 2030.
Jan Rnnfeld from the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad in Jakarta explains that Indonesia has a relatively large potential in the field of renewable energy. “On the one hand, of course, there is geothermal energy, which is quite difficult, but there is great potential. And of course, they have solar and biomass.”
Climate change plays an important role for Indonesia
For an island country like Indonesia, climate change plays a crucial role. Indonesia consists of approximately 17,000 islands. And some of them may sink into the sea in a few years.
For Indonesian entrepreneur Agus Sari, the key to Indonesia’s success lies in energy transition and more climate protection: “Otherwise there will be man-made natural disasters that will slow our progress and hinder our growth . Droughts, floods, everything costs a lot of money. And Indonesia can’t afford all that.
Due to rising waters, Indonesia is building a new capital on the island of Borneo. Widodo also hopes for contacts and potential investors in Hanover.
Free trade agreement with Europe?
Indonesia and Europe have been negotiating a free trade agreement since 2016. At the opening of the Hanover Fair, Chancellor Scholz said: “I am committed to finally crossing the finish line at this OK.”
At the G20 summit in Bali, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Widodo confirmed that they want to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of the year. So far, however, this has failed, among other things, due to issues of social and environmental standards.
This year’s partner country at Hannover Messe is Indonesia
Jennifer Johnston, ARD Singapore, 17.4.2023 06:35
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/weltwirtschaft/hannover-messe-partnerland-indonesien-101.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Wisconsin football country Kyan Berry-Johnson: How the badgers courted a WR ready for highlights
- From Essex to LA with Mallet London
- Stock market today: Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Sweegen Launches Sweet Protein Blazein Tech Set Pushing the Limits of Sugar Reduction
- Co Down man sentenced for littering offenses at Newry Magistrates’ Court
- Diabetes crisis ‘rapidly escalating’ in UK as cases top 5 million, report says
- From Iceland – Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits western Iceland
- Karnataka BJP plans PM Modis campaign blitz after April 24
- Brazil’s welcoming of a Russian minister provokes a backlash in the United States
- BATMAN actor Ben Affleck remembers humiliating role of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLATER…which was dubbed!
- Inkra Debelle and Jess Bee take on the special vs cricket challenge.
- The death of the matching bridesmaid dress