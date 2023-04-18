Hannover Messe: what Indonesia expects from the partnership

Status: 04/17/2023 07:52

The partner country of Hannover Messe this year is Indonesia – the country with the largest nickel deposits in the world. The country is interesting for German car manufacturers. But what is Indonesia hoping for?

By Jennifer Johnston, ARD Singapore studio

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indonesian President Joko Widodo open the Hannover Messe festively. A great moment for Indonesia. Due to the corona pandemic, his appearance here has been postponed several times. In his opening speech, President Widodo invites the German economy to invest in Indonesia – especially in building a green economy.









Indonesia “not an easy market”

Indonesia has around 280 million people – making it the fourth most populous country in the world, and the economy has been growing for years. By 2030, Indonesia intends to leapfrog among the top ten industrial nations. A growing and attractive market, also for German companies, says Jan Rnnfeld, director of the German-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. But he also says: Indonesia is definitely not an easy market.

For one thing, Indonesia does not allow other countries to easily import products into the country. On the other hand, the country tries to keep raw materials such as nickel in the country, imposed an export ban in 2020. Among other things, nickel is used to make batteries for electric cars. Nickel processing must take place on site. Meidy Lengkey of the Indonesian Nickel Mining Association explains why:

Without the raw material, you are nothing. It’s like that.

That is why the government is trying to control access. This is to support local production in Indonesia.

Germany wants to invest in the processing of raw materials

So far, this plan has worked for Indonesia. President Widodo inaugurated many new nickel smelters. Chinese companies in particular have recently invested several billion dollars in the processing chain.

And Germany also wants to promote the processing of raw materials in Indonesia in the future, said Chancellor Scholz at the opening of the Hannover Fair. Also to reduce dependence on countries like China. “We currently import a lot of raw materials from China, although rare earths, copper or nickel are often not mined from the earth there, but in countries like Indonesia, Chile or Namibia rich in raw materials, they often benefit far too little. We want to change that.”

World’s largest nickel producer

The added value in the country has already multiplied and new jobs have been created. The Southeast Asian country is now by far the largest nickel producer in the world. About a quarter of the world’s deposits are in Indonesia. President Widodo therefore wants to make his country the new center of battery production.

But the methods of nickel mining and processing in Indonesia hardly fit the clean picture of electric mobility, says Sahar Uddin of the environmental organization Walhi: “We found high levels of chromium in samples of water. This is harmful in the long term and can cause cancer and skin eczema.” The streams and rivers near the mines have turned reddish-brown, the abundance of fish is decreasing – the forests are being cut down.

Energy and climate protection topics at the fair

Energy and climate protection are also dominant themes at the Hannover Messe. Indonesia still relies heavily on coal for power generation. The country has very large easily exploitable deposits. Cheap but dirty coal energy must be replaced by greener energies. In return, Indonesia even received a $20 billion investment package on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year – from foreign partners such as the United States, Japan and India. Germany. In return, President Widodo announced at the summit that he wanted to achieve a 34% share of renewable energy by 2030.

Jan Rnnfeld from the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad in Jakarta explains that Indonesia has a relatively large potential in the field of renewable energy. “On the one hand, of course, there is geothermal energy, which is quite difficult, but there is great potential. And of course, they have solar and biomass.”

Climate change plays an important role for Indonesia

For an island country like Indonesia, climate change plays a crucial role. Indonesia consists of approximately 17,000 islands. And some of them may sink into the sea in a few years.

For Indonesian entrepreneur Agus Sari, the key to Indonesia’s success lies in energy transition and more climate protection: “Otherwise there will be man-made natural disasters that will slow our progress and hinder our growth . Droughts, floods, everything costs a lot of money. And Indonesia can’t afford all that.

Due to rising waters, Indonesia is building a new capital on the island of Borneo. Widodo also hopes for contacts and potential investors in Hanover.

Free trade agreement with Europe?

Indonesia and Europe have been negotiating a free trade agreement since 2016. At the opening of the Hanover Fair, Chancellor Scholz said: “I am committed to finally crossing the finish line at this OK.”

At the G20 summit in Bali, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Widodo confirmed that they want to conclude the free trade agreement by the end of the year. So far, however, this has failed, among other things, due to issues of social and environmental standards.