Erdogan’s main rival defends Kurds ahead of vote





Istanbul (AFP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival in next month’s election defended Kurdish rights on Tuesday and accused the Turkish leader of aggravating ethnic tensions for political purposes.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s comments follow weeks of attempts by Erdogan to link the opposition to Kurdish militants who are waging a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state. Kilicdaroglu leads a six-party alliance that poses one of the toughest electoral challenges in Erdogan’s two-decade rule. The presidential election on May 14 seems too close to be called. Erdogan’s continued control of parliament through an alliance between his Islamic-rooted party and a far-right group also appears to be in doubt. The Turkish leader has tried to energize his base of nationalist supporters by making Kilicdaroglu – an ethnic Alevi from a predominantly Kurdish region – a foreign-backed promoter of Turkey’s domestic enemies. Kilicdaroglu responded with one of his strongest defenses of Kurdish rights to date. “Millions of Kurds are currently being treated as terrorists,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video message posted on Twitter. “Every time we talk about elections, every time the (presidential) palace sees that it is going to lose the elections, a collective stigmatization and treatment of Kurds as terrorists begins. It is shameful,” he said. he declares. Erdogan’s attacks began after Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party – threatened with disbandment over its alleged links to the militants – gave Kilicdaroglu its tacit support last month. The party won more than 10% of the vote in the last national elections and is considered a kingmaker in the race. Erdogan enjoyed the support of Kurdish voters early in his rule. His government tried to negotiate a ceasefire with the militants under which the Kurds would enjoy greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey. The breakdown of those talks was followed by a failed coup attempt in 2016 to which Erdogan responded by triggering purges in which tens of thousands were imprisoned or lost their jobs in the government. government. Kilicdaroglu has pledged to release Erdogan’s political rivals from prison if elected. “They will now let the prisoners join the government,” Erdogan fumed in one of his speeches last weekend. AFP 2023

