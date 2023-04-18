Why are we renaming the Brecon Beacons after a sex-crazed Welshman?





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email



I suppose if you’re going to rename a much-loved national park in Wales, you might as well go all the way and celebrate the life and times of the most sex-crazed Welshman in history. The good people who run the Brecon Beacons National Park have decided that this household name, which evokes the fondest memories in the hearts of those the world over who have been blessed with its natural beauty, must be replaced. by something that, outside of Wales at least, is hard to pronounce, let alone fall in love with immediately. I mean the Brecon Beacons National Park isn’t the easiest to loop through, although less challenging than the famous Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. (Which means station, I believe). The Brecon Beacons are also to ditch the old logo of a greenhouse gas emitting beacon in favor of a beacon with generic hills and something resembling an eagle (but no dragons). It reflects a renewed commitment to tackling the climate crisis, which sounds chimerical but fair enough. Obviously, it’s the liquidation of climate change deniers, so it’s not so bad, this modernization. The Brecon Beacons have long been known as Y Bannau, and this latter designation, where the peaks are named after King Brychan, responsible for what we now know as a national park before the Norman conquest, has an honorable and history. It means the peaks of the kingdom of Brychans and you say it as ban-aye bruch-ay-nee-og. This, frankly, is in stark contrast to the habits of the boy himself. After extensive historical research online I have determined that Brychan was in fact Irish, and when he emigrated to Wales he Welsh his name to Brycheiniog. Much like an older version of Boris Johnson, Brycheiniog was married three times and had an unknown number of children, estimated from a Rees-Mogg beating 11 (the Moggster himself having a randy low-key Welsh heritage ) to 63, which is probably in excess. of Johnson’s total. As far as we know, he also asked his subjects to pay for the expensive renovation of his palace and had a habit of making stuff up. In Welsh, however. Brycheiniog was born around 419 AD, so reliable accounts of his love life are even rarer than those relating to our former prime minister, but with such a volume of offspring, it’s entirely plausible that the lustful leader’s descendants live on. among us. A scary thought, I think you’ll agree. Eventually, perhaps weakened by a life of love, he abdicated the throne of Brycheniog in order to become a hermit. Notwithstanding that it was definitely his mansion, and speaking quite personally as a non-Welsh viewer, I would have preferred if the National Park management had decided to name the Beacons after a more contemporary Welsh legend, such as Dylan Thomas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tom Jones, Huw Edwards or the late darts hero Leighton Rees, who did as much as anyone to make TV sports a success and was for a time the world No. Perhaps Wales will find suitable landscapes to honor its modern warriors as well as its early mystical warriors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/brecon-beacons-name-change-boris-johnson-b2321272.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related