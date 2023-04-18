Image of Modi, Syrian Christian grassroots can help BJP in Kerala. But the leadership crisis is a spoilsport

IIt was a scandal that changed the course of Kerala politics six decades ago. PT Chacko, then titular interior minister and de facto leader of central Travancore’s Syrian Christians, was forced to resign after being tracked downtravelingwith a colleague from Peechi. Only later did it emerge that he was involved, which, coupled with his death a few months later, led to the downfall of the Congress government led by R Sankar in 1964.

Next Chackos was not limited to Catholics. Chacko loyalists who left Congress were shot in the arm when they won the support of Nair Service Society (NSS) founder Mannathu Padmanabhan. Thus, the Kerala Congress was born in 1964, supported mainly by the Nairs of southern Kerala and the Syrian Christians of central Kerala. This ultimately reduced Congress to63seats at9in the legislative elections of 1967.

It took more than a decade for Congress to bounce back from this setback, co-opting both the Kerala Congress and the NSS, eventually earning the trust of these two dominant communities. This formidable caste calculus, along with Malabar Muslims, would form the backbone of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for the next four decades.

Karunakaran Exit

In the mid-2000s, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, K Karunakaran, one of the architects of this caste coalition, left Congress, taking with him part of the Nair community. The Nair ballot bank that deserted Congress finally took a liking to Narendra Modi after 2014.

Many of them continued to vote for Congress, with the main aim of defeating the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party would be a wasted vote in the bipolar politics of the state.

The switching of a section of the Nairs should have raised alarm bells within the UDF, as the community shares many common interests with Syrian Christians, often acting as a joint pressure group. However, Congress slacked off, assuming this was a temporary phase.

Quicksands

With the Nair bloc poised to topple, the BJP’s attention was now centered on Syrian Christians. Coincidentally, parties courting the Syro-Malabar Church have been aided by a wave of Islamophobia permeating the community. Some 22 Christian converts believed to be joinedthe Islamic State (IS) in 2016 triggered it, and theswallowing caseexacerbated the situation.

The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church in early 2020 issued astatement Love Jihad is a reality making common cause with the BJP for the first time. It was, however, the Marxist Communist Party of India (CPI-M) that effectively used Islamophobia to its advantage in the ensuing 2021 parliamentary elections.

By skillfully directing Islamophobia spreading through the Church to the All India Muslim League (IUML) within the UDF, the CPI-M won previously unwinnable seats in central Travancore . would have been close to what it was in 1967.

Unlike in the past, the emergence of the BJP as the third pole means that the UDF, which has lost a significant share of its Nair votes, now faces the imminent loss of part of its Christian vote bank which it considered formerly as a fixed deposit.

Demography, land and love-jihad

Kerala’s unique demographics give weight to the three communities in the three regions of the state. And the center of Kerala (or what was the center of Travancore in the pre-independence era) is considered to be the belt dominated by the Christian states, especially with regard to the agricultural economy, land holdings and trade .

All of this has started to change with the gradual decline in the fertility rate among the Syrian Christian community and the emergence of a new class of cash-rich Muslims fueled by remittances from the Gulf. The loss of land and the commercial displacement of the Muslims in their own stronghold was not well received by the community.

Thus, a combination of factors has made central Kerala the most fertile ground for the spread of Islamophobia. Moreover, Kerala has always been a deeply patriarchal society. Come to think of it, even the love-jihad angle is also the product of a patriarchal mindset, as it is only invoked in the case of women and not the other way around.

Caste plays a role

Patriarchy aside, another reason Syrian Christians make common cause with the BJP is caste, as they are considered descendants of Brahmins baptized by St. Thomas, a disciple of Jesus Christ. Saint Thomas is believed to have ventured to India through the port of Cranganore to spread Christianity even before it entered Europe.

This caste consciousness has also been accompanied by a sense of Savarna identity, making Syrian Christians more receptive to the BJP’s hierarchical worldview. This awareness is palpable across the Malankara, Jacobite, Orthodox and Mar Thoma factions, apart from the mainstream Syro-Malabar Church.

A significant difference between Nairs and Syrian Christians in the BJP’s sights is the approach of its leaders. Despite the Nair community’s move to the BJP, the NSS led by G Sukumaran Nair continues to support the Congress. On the other hand, it is the clergy who are seen as the driving force behind the BJP’s program within the Syrian Christian community.

There were secret signals even earlier, but none as blatant as Archbishop Joseph Pamplanys opened offerto trade the votes of settler farmers in his archdiocese instead of raising support prices for natural rubber.

Kerala BJP Challenge

For now, the lack of credible BJP leadership in Kerala is a major obstacle. Vice President of State AN Radhakrishnan’s recent promise to undertake the Malayattoor pilgrimage in solidarity with Christians on Good Friday ended in a public relations disaster as he gave up less than 300 meters uphill . He resumed the arduous journey on April 16, however, after receiving a lot of social mediabacklashfor his cheap publicity stunt last time.

The unavailability of Congress renegades has also hampered the BJP’s push in Kerala.

The BJP’s latest take is Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran AK Antony, whose Christian identity was quickly invoked. However, Anil is a small fry whose induction has only a symbolic purpose.

Easterdiplomacy

Ainterview of Cardinal George Alencherry became a topic of conversation in parlors at Easter for his pronounced leanings towards the BJP. This is exactly what the doctor ordered the ruling party, whose cadres visited Christian homes on Easter Sunday as part of its awareness campaign.

The BJP’s synchronized Easter diplomacy was led by the PM himself during his visit to the iconic Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, indicating that the BJP believes Christian votes are ripe for the picking in Kerala .

To make the most of his popularity among the youth of Keralas and the urban middle class, Modi comes to Kochi to participate in my house 2023 a youth conference organized by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala with a targeted mobilization of one lakh youth from across Kerala on 24 April. Anil Antony and a host of eminent personalities sympathetic to the cause of the BJP are also expected.

The author is a journalist and columnist based in Kerala. He tweets @AnandKochukudy. Views are personal.

