BRI and Chinese hegemony

Conceptualizations of the power of countries in the post-Cold War period underwent a sea change as the economy grew in importance and military power no longer remained the primary criterion of power. Due to its economic rise, China’s position in the international system has changed dramatically since the 1990s. As it has become the manufacturing hub of the world and countries have become increasingly dependent on it for trade and commerce, China has taken advantage of its economic potential and made it a tool for its rapid rise as a leading player in international politics. However, China’s export-based growth model began to come under severe strain around 2012. The economy entered a period of slowdown, gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates fell from single digits to double digits at around 6%, due to which President Xi Jinping said China had entered the phase of a new normal. The global financial crisis added new strains to China’s already strained economy, as China’s main markets in the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) no longer had the capacity to absorb Chinese exports! China needed alternative markets to ensure sustained economic growth, which is when, drawing on the history around the ancient maritime Silk Road, China came up with what in 2013 was known as One Belt One Road, and is now known as Belt and Road (BRI). Chinese President Xi Jinping

A grand strategic and economic vision, the BRI hoped to connect markets around the world to China through infrastructure and investment, which would not only generate return on investment benefits for China, but also create new markets to absorb Chinese exports, and would generate jobs. for the Chinese workforce in connected countries. The immense importance of the BRI is revealed by the fact that it was enshrined in the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in 2017. However, a review of the performance of BRI projects around the world reveals worrying trends for China, as several countries have either abandoned BRI projects or renegotiated the terms of BRI project agreements with China. China’s financing and investment spending in Belt and Road countries fell to $28.4 billion in the first half of 2022 from $29.6 billion a year earlier. Several countries have seen a 100% drop in BRI engagement compared to 2021. Even Pakistan, China’s iron brother, has seen a drop in investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) d 56%! If we only took the case of Pakistan to analyze the overall effectiveness of the BRI, we saw that last year, more than twenty Chinese companies threatened to cease their activities in Pakistan if Islamabad did not could not pay them in advance. According to reports, Pakistan has to pay more than 300 billion Pakistani rupees in dues to several Chinese companies operating in Pakistan. Beyond Pakistan, there has been a series of defaults from Sri Lanka to Zambia.

World Bank economists have said that around 60% of all BIS lending is to countries in financial difficulty. Even before the most recent news of potential defaults, Chinese bankers had been warning about the financial and economic viability of the BRI deals. As China’s state-owned enterprises face massive defaults from domestic property developers, of which Evergrande is an example, as well as defaults on BIS loans, the pressures have become so stressful for China that Xi Jinping has now described the BRI as increasingly complex and in need of enhanced risk controls as well as cooperation. Xi used to call the BRI the project of the century. The question now is would China cancel the BRI?

The BRI, although presented by China as an economic project, is in fact strategic. The Hambantota port takeover on defaults actually works well for China, as the port is in a strategic location in the Indian Ocean! There have also been instances where Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have had to hand over lucrative mines as well as agricultural land to China due to their inability to repay their loans! This arrangement of taking strategic control of other countries’ territories without military conflict is working well for China.

China has developed a BRI bailout system that helps beneficiary countries avoid defaults and continue to repay their BRI debts. All Chinese bailout loans have gone to low- and middle-income BIS countries with large debts to Chinese banks. Chinese loans tend to be more opaque than those of other international lenders of last resort. And often come at an average interest rate of 5% compared to a typical rate of 2% on an IMF loan

This creates a vicious circle of endless debt for recipient countries, increasing China’s economic and political influence over them, as China can take control of strategic and sovereign territories for defaults as and when she wants it! A rollback of the BRI is by no means possible as it would mean a huge loss of face for Xi Jinping, who enshrined the BRI in the CCP Constitution. The BRI is thus a perfect tool for strategic takeovers and for achieving hegemony in the international system. The great powers of the international system must understand that the BRI creates win-win situations for China even if it finds markets in other countries through BRI projects or if countries fail on BRI loans and find themselves in the trap without end of Chinese debt.

This article is written by Sriparna Pathak, Associate Professor and Director of Northeast Asian Studies, OP Jindal University, Sonipat.