Islamabad court issues bail warrant for Imran Khan





An undated handout image of PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued bail warrants for Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the judge threats case.

During today’s hearing, Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed Magistrate Malik Aman that the court had summoned the head of the PTI on a “personal” basis. He also revealed that the former prime ministers’ request for personal exemption had been rejected.

Imran Khan’s non-releasable arrest warrant should be issued because warrants for non-releasable arrest have already been issued, Abbasi said, asking if any convict other than Khan had suffered such treatment.

The prosecutor added that an appeal is still filed on behalf of the head of the PTI regarding the warrants; however, he does not appear in court himself.

The court then took a break until Khan’s lawyer arrived in court.

After the hearing resumed, Khans lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, informed the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing bail applications in several cases. He added that his client was unable to walk properly due to his leg injury and that the court must also ensure the safety of his clients.

The judge noted that the PTI Chiefs’ plea to waive the hearing has already been rejected.

To this Chaudhry replied that it was a new day and a new one had to be tabled.

In the meantime, the report on the execution of the warrant was also submitted to the court today.

In this regard, Khans lawyer Ali Bukhari told the court that his client does not live in Banigala and next time warrants should be served at his clients’ Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The lawyers then also presented a plea seeking to obtain dispensation from a court hearing.

The judge then took a recess for the second time and resumed the hearing when prosecutor Abbasi arrived. After hearing all the arguments, the court issued the warrants and ordered the head of the PTI to submit bonds worth Rs. 20,000 while adjourning the hearing until May 25.

The court further ordered the relevant authorities to send the court orders to Zaman Park.

The case

A case had been filed against the former Prime Minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and senior Islamabad police officers at a public rally in August last year .

The IHC then initiated contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister.

The High Court later dropped the terrorism charges and also pardoned the PTI leader after he issued an apology in the contempt case.

But a similar complaint had been filed against the head of the PTI after the registration of the first information report (FIR) against him and is still pending before the magistrates’ court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1062052-judge-threatening-case-islamabad-court-issues-bailable-arrest-warrant-for-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related