Donald Trump Reportedly Earned Up To $1 Million From His Latest NFT Collection





Former US President Donald Trump may have made between $100,000 and $1 million from the sale of his 45,000-coin NFT collection, according to data from his latest financial disclosure released by the watchdog group. “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington” (CREW).

CREW reports that Trump may have made the aforementioned amount from the sale of NFTs, which launched on December 15, 2022, and showcased his life and presidential career.

Trump’s collection was launched at a price of $99 each, with sales limited to a maximum of 100 pieces per person. Shoppers had the chance to win selected prizes, such as a VIP dinner with the former president.

Donald Trump’s collection sold out in less than a day

Although NFT’s launch was widely criticized on social media for featuring the former president in somewhat daring or outgoing outfits, the truth is that it was well received by the crypto community and its fans, as the 45,000 pieces sold out in less than a day. .

According to Trump, the funds from this collection had nothing to do with a political campaign, so the former president pocketed a significant sum from his foray into NFTs, and they are for his personal use.

NFT INT LLC, the company responsible for selling Trump’s cards, used his image for the sale of the digital art through a paid licensing agreement with CIC Digital LLC. Trump said income between half a million and a million dollars from CIC Digital LLC.

The NFTs promoted different perks, like exclusive face-to-face meetings with the former president, all-expenses-paid trips, video calls, autographs, and many other rewards; however, it is unclear if the company responsible for selling the NFTs delivered on the prizes promised on the collection’s official website.

Interest in Trump’s NFTs continues to grow

As CryptoPotato recently reported, interest in Donald Trump’s NFTs continues to grow. Just twelve hours after he was arrested for 34 commercial fraud offenses over secret payments to former porn actress Stormy Daniels, sales of his NFTs have increased exponentially.

Although Trump described the lawsuit as an “insult to our country”, many users were able to take advantage of the news of his impeachment to speculate on the price of NFTs, earning considerable returns on their investment.

Floor price of Trump Digital Trading Cards. Image: NFT floor price

During those moments of intrigue around the former president’s arrest, a collector sold a card bought for less than $100, depicting Trump holding a gun, for 0.697 ETH ($1,333 at the time). . This figure represents a profit of more than 1,000%. Not bad for one of the thousands of maps published.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored) Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to sign up and receive $100 free and 10% off Binance Futures fees for the first month (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to sign up and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cryptopotato.com/donald-trump-reportedly-earned-up-to-1-million-from-his-latest-nft-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related