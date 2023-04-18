Politics
Putin met a sanctioned Xi Jinping aide in a middle finger in the US
- A US-sanctioned Chinese defense official visited Moscow on Sunday.
- General Li Shangfu’s visit suggests that Beijing continues to support Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
- China claims to be neutral, but fears are growing that Beijing is backing Russia with lethal aid.
At a meeting in Moscow over the weekend, China signaled its unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Defense Minister General Li Shangfu met Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday during a three-day trip to the Kremlin.Russian news agency TASS reported.
Putin said the meeting cemented new military cooperation between the countries. Ominous words that are likely to be greeted with anxiety in Kyiv amid US warnings that China is planning to provide lethal aid to Russia.
The decision to host Li himself appears to be a middle finger for the United States, who in 2018 sanctioned the Chinese official about the relationship he had with Rosoboronexport, the Russian state-owned arms exporter.
An alliance to win the Ukrainian war
China’s intervention could help tip the scales in the conflict, where both sides have made little progress in recent months.
Putin said the two world powers should “regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises.” according to AFP.
“This is, without a doubt, another important area that reinforces the exclusively trusting and strategic nature of our relationship,” he added.
Li added that the ties between the nations were stronger than they were during the Cold War. “They are very stable,” Li said after the meeting, according to AFP.
Last week, China reiterated that it would not provide military aid to any warring party, and Li on Sunday made no mention of China crossing the red line and supplying arms. lethal.
But Pentagon documents leaked last week claimed that China had already agreed to provide lethal aid to Russia, as long as he was able to do so in secret, according to the Washington Post.
A Ukrainian official told Reuters on Friday that Chinese components had been found in Russian weapons and in Ukraine. Sunday’s meeting will do little to allay concerns that China may be on the verge of stepping up support for the Kremlin.
Damaging America’s grip on the world
China has been Russia’s most important international partner following its invasion of Ukraine, providing considerable diplomatic and economic support to the Kremlin.
He claimed to be neutral in the conflict, even proposing a 12-point peace plan. But he refused to criticize Russian aggression and made no effort to broker talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Analysts say Chinese President Xi Jinping sees the war in Ukraine as an opportunity to undermine the global power of the United States, China’s main geopolitical rival and Ukraine’s most important ally in resisting aggression. Russian.
“Chinese Defense Minister’s visit with Vladimir Putin to Moscow is just the latest moment in a flurry of Russian-Chinese coordination to jointly confront the democracies of Europe and Asia in their attempt to dismantle the order rules-based,” said Jonathan Ward, Founder. of the Atlas organization, Insider said.
In recent weeks, European leaders have traveled to China in the apparent hope of being able to persuade Xi to use his influence to roll back Putin in Ukraine.
But Ward told Insider that Li’s visit signals that China will remain adamant in its support for Russia.
“A meeting of this type is likely to be an assessment of their geopolitical coordination in Europe and Asia as well as the current and future direction of military cooperation,” he said. “Li was clear during this visit in his statement about the importance of Russian-Chinese strategic cooperation, and this should dispel any further illusions about the nature of the Russian-Chinese axis in capitals across Europe and Asia, or in the boardrooms of Western companies that continue to do business in China or Russia.”
The meeting between Li and Putin comes weeks after Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow, where the two renewed their “limitless” cooperation pact. Shortly after, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visited Moscow.
Not everyone is convinced that this is Xi’s ultimate plan. Some believe that China may forgo providing military aid to Russia, as it risks cutting it off from the access to advanced economies in the West that it needs to fuel its growth.
What is clear, however, is that Xi’s next move could determine the fate of Russia and its war with Ukraine.
