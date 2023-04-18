Income tax: PM Modi seeks to change capital gains taxes; details here

India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws to replace a byzantine matrix of rules and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduce widening income inequality if he returns to power next year, people say knowing the subject.

At the heart of the overhaul are changes to capital gains taxes which the Modis administration says benefit wealthy nations, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. For example, while India levies a tax of up to 30% on income, it taxes gains on certain asset classes such as equity funds and stocks at a lower rate.

This is not progressive and goes against the principle of fairness, said one of the residents. A panel could be appointed to build on the proposals submitted to the Finance Ministry in 2019 with a view to implementing them in 2024, although no final decision has been made, the sources added.

A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

India’s reliance on indirect taxes on consumption rather than direct taxes on capital is often cited by economists as the main culprit for the country’s poor being left behind even as the nation hit 70 new millionaires every day between 2018 and 2022. Oxfam International estimates the top 10% of India’s population holds 77% of the national wealth and government data shows around 6% pay income tax.

Leaders around the world are trying to narrow income gaps, from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity Agenda to US President Joe Bidens’ proposal to raise taxes for the wealthiest.

Modi, who came to power with the strongest term in three decades on a platform promising dignity for the poor, has often been accused of policies favoring the rich. Improving the standard of living of the people is also essential for India to stand out as a consumer destination that global companies should target.

An overhaul of the six-decade-old income tax law was first proposed under Modis’ predecessor in 2009, but successive governments have failed to complete it. While India has changed some tax rates and exemptions for individuals and companies, it is still trying to address other issues such as standardizing capital gains tax rates.

The government attempted to partially address this problem in the last budget by taxing loan funds at the income tax rate.

With a new direct tax code, the government is also seeking to replace India’s complicated tax system with a simpler law to attract companies looking to move their operations out of China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. . More importantly, it could help boost India’s credentials as an investment destination after companies such as Vodafone Group Plc and Cairn Energy Plc challenged tax rulings in court in the past.

A new direct tax law would complement the Modi government’s tax reform after it replaced several indirect taxes with a goods and services tax in 2017, turning India into a single unified market.