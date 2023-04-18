Jokowi invites Germany to invest in IKN





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo invites German invest in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). The president said that the construction of IKN is not the construction of a new city from scratch, but rather the construction of a new hub that connects various existing facilities in surrounding cities. “Archipelago, is a smart and sustainable forest citywith 65 percent of the land for rainforests built on the principle green energy And green economy,” said Jokowi in his remarks at the opening of a business meeting in Hall 2 of the Hannover Messe, Hannover, Germany, Monday (4/17/2023), as reported by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast. Also read: Jokowi calls on Indonesia ready to open up green tech investment opportunities On this occasion, the Head of State also invited Germany to play an important role in mutual progress by continuing to establish mutually beneficial business partnerships. Moreover, this business partnership has been going on for a long time since the 18th century. “This Indonesia-Germany partnership can be a good example of a North-South partnership, an equal partnership, of mutual respect, mutually beneficial and this is the face of partnership for the future,” Jokowi said. The president said that apart from the IKN, there are two other things that are Indonesia’s priorities right now. Firstly, in the area of ​​downstream industry, Indonesia is ready to become a partner for the development of semiconductor industry and the production of electric vehicle batteries in order to increase the added value and create jobs. “I expect support from German businessmen to make Indonesia part of the global chip supply chain,” he said. Also, as part of the energy transition, the President said that Indonesia is committed to creating a better world. Also read: In front of German investors, Jokowi: Indonesia is safe and stable as a business destination The president said that Indonesia’s potential for new renewable energy is very large, namely 434,000 megawatts. “We need support particularly linked to innovative financing, the transfer of high technology, retraining workforce,” he said. “So please come and invest in many sectors from which you can choose. I mean Indonesia will remain a safe, stable and forward-looking destination for your business (Indonesia will remain a safe, stable and forward-looking destination for your business),” Jokowi said.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/04/17/21055331/jokowi-ajak-jerman-investasi-di-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos