Mesut Ozil will run in Turkey’s next parliamentary elections, report says

Mesut Ozil is about to open a new chapter in his life as the former Arsenal footballer has reportedly been enlisted as a candidate in the Turkish parliamentary elections. Ozil will run as a representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a report by the Turkish newspaper.

Ozil shares a close relationship with Erdogan, who was the main guest at the footballers’ wedding in 2019. News of Ozil’s entry into politics came to light after the president announced that his party would field new candidates in the future polls.

Ozil has always spoken about his links with Turkey despite wearing the German outfit throughout his international career. Her parents were Turkish migrants and moved to Germany a long time ago. His connection with Turkey led the footballer to receive racist comments. Ozil retaliated by saying he was considered German when he won, Turkish when he lost.

Ozil also drew backlash over a photo of him with Erdogan in a hotel in London in May 2018. Ozil, who played a key role in Germany lifting the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, quit the German national team, claiming he had experienced racism and disrespect” due to his Turkish ancestry. The event occurred during a political debate in Germany over the influx of migrants.

After parting ways with Arsenal, Mesut Ozil moved his base to Turkey and spent the rest of his club career in the Turkish Super Lig. He joined Istanbul club Fenerbahce in the summer of 2021 before joining Istanbul Basaksehir less than a year later. The former Real Madrid man, however, couldn’t match his iconic form in Turkey as his spell was mostly hampered by injuries.

Due to serious waist injuries, Ozil managed to represent Basaksehir in just 7 games and was involved in court proceedings for 142 minutes. Ozil, while announcing his retirement last month, also cited his frequent injury problems as the reason for his decision to end the illustrious 17-year career in football.

