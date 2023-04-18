President Joko Widodo urged to withdraw TNI-Polri force from conflict areas in Papua – Odiyaiwuu.com

578 visitors in total, 578 visitors today

JAYAPURA, ODIYAIWUU.com President Joko Widodo has been asked to withdraw all TNI-Polri forces from conflict areas in Papua such as Nduga, Intan Jaya, Puncak and Gunung Bintang districts.

This effort must be led by Jokowi immediately to reduce the protracted escalation in these conflict areas. The next step is to immediately impose civil administration in these areas as a pilot project for five years or a period of government

I ask Mr. President Jokowi to evacuate the elements of the government apparatus who smell good of the TNI and the Polri in these regencies which are now often hit by violent conflicts, declared the former member of the Intelligence Commission of Papua DPR RI Paskalis Kosay at Odiyaiwuu .com from Jayapura, Papua on Tuesday (4/18).

After cleaning up the conflict zones, Paskalis continued, President Jokowi must put the government system in these conflict zones under the control of a civilian administration. This strategic step must be taken to reduce the protracted escalation of the conflict.

According to Paskalis, a former DPR member from the Golkar party, before President Jokowi and Vice President KH Maruf Amin ended their terms as President and Vice President, had to leave legacya positive legacy for peace in Papua.

We know that even though the special autonomy policy has been enacted accompanied by the formation of new provincial autonomous regions (DOB), the special autonomy policy accompanied by the presence of a number of new provincial autonomous regions has not only aggravate the regional situation and aggravate the conflict in a number of neighborhoods. These are facts, not guesses or hoaxes, Paskalis added.

This outlet previously reported that TNI-Polri officers conducting operations in Nduga Regency, Papua Highlands Province were reminded to prioritize aspects of caution in pursuing criminal groups. armed or KKB.

This is important given that many civilians have been victims of sweeping activities carried out by TNI and Polri agents. This drastic step will only add more grudges and conflicts in the future. If sweeps continue to be carried out at the expense of civilians, the problems in Papua will continue at all times as civilian grudges persist.

The drastic action by the security forces was based on reports I received from the Papuan people, both in the regencies of Nduga, Intan Jaya and Puncak. The sweep can be done but must have a target, a clear target. It is not because we found houses of residents where when sweeping they found the morning star flag and then people were swept away, said DPR RI member Yan Permenas Mandenas , at Odiyaiwuu.com in Jakarta, on Monday (4/17).

Mandenas, a DPR member from the Gerindra party, added that if TNI-Polri officials get any indication that some people are keeping the Morning Star flag as a symbol of the Papuan independence struggle, it is recommended that they be prosecuted. .

I see this step as more elegant than torturing the public with the various crimes we have committed. I also think it’s unethical. And this will continue to generate conflicts in the future. “I hope the TNI-Polri apparatus will be more professional in pursuing the KKB group without sacrificing the community,” Mandenas said.

Mandenas, a young police officer from Papua, pointed out that various operations of the joint TNI-Polri apparatus in Papua have been carried out from time to time. However, they were unable to break the chain of activity of KKB members as the acts of revenge still exist.

We all want Papua to be safe and peaceful. However, it takes a good strategy. Not only by carrying out operations but all the elements, state institutions must come out of the ego and all are invited to sit down together to find a solution that does what. The community must also accept the form of attention that is conducted outside of the special autonomy policy, he said.

According to Mandenas, conflict management in Papua is not only handled at the grassroots community level, but according to the community cluster. For example, the younger generation, community leaders, customs, religion, political elites and provincial governments at the center.

I think that’s how we think about a solution with an agreement, win-win solution that we provide to encourage the situation in Papua to be more favorable. I fear that from time to time the intensity of the conflict will continue to increase, Mandenas said.

Mandenas sees that the conflict in Papua will not be resolved, so there must be another way to do it. He hopes that TNI-Polri officers will be more careful in conducting operations so that more officers do not become victims.

In addition, it would seem that the KKB group confiscated weapons and ammunition transported by the security forces. It will even harm the security forces themselves or the KKB group by the way they fight. The KKB mindset is ready to fight and ready to die. So that they No want to know. Whatever the risk, they will fight our troops in Nduga and Papua who are carrying out the current operation, he said.

Apart from this, Mandenas also hopes that the TNI-Polri apparatus will always prioritize the precautionary principle in conducting operations and identify them before carrying out attacks.

More than that, the TNI-Polri apparatus must master the new geographical area to carry out attacks or arrests against the KKB group that exists in Papua. Thus, he said, the victims that fell from the TNI-Polri apparatus would not be as great as today.

As a member of DPR Commission I for Papua Constituency, I am very concerned about the current situation. I hope we will soon find a way out together to end the current conflict in Papua, Mandenas said. (Ansel Deri/Odiyaiwuu.com)

