LHC bans Punjab police from ‘harassing’ PTI chief – Pakistan





The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday banned Punjab police from harassing PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ordering them to ensure the former prime minister is treated according to law.

The orders were issued by a five-member bench as it took up Imrans’ petition to stop Punjab authorities from launching a police operation at his Zaman Park residence or arresting him on the grounds of an undisclosed first information report (FIR) when the courts close.

The plea, filed by Barrister Salman Safdar and Barrister Azhar Siddique, was heard by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Aalia Neelum, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Judge Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Judge Muhammad Amjad Rafiq.

Before the proceedings, Imran arrived at the court. Videos showed the PTI leader surrounded by a number of guards who had covered his face with bulletproof shields.

The hearing

At the start of today’s hearing, Imrans’ lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the court that lawsuits were being filed against his client.

80 cases have been registered against Imran Khan in Punjab alone, he said. The courts can look into abuse of authority by the police and we want the judiciary to do the same in this case as well.

To this, Judge Najafi said he had also expressed his displeasure with the situation outside Zaman Park earlier.

The judge was referring to the three-day police action outside Imrans’ residence last month. The operation gave rise to violent clashes between officials and supporters of the PTI, causing dozens of injuries.

At today’s hearing, the PTI Chiefs’ lawyer said his client had received credible information about another operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holiday.

Give us relief for five days, he asked, saying that for five days the doors of the court will be closed.

The doors of justice are never closed, Judge Najafi replied.

For his part, the Punjab government lawyer, Ghulam Sarwar, asked the PTI chairman to present evidence in support of his claim in court.

The law is the same for everyone. This motion was filed simply out of concerns, he said, pointing out that there was nothing on file about a transaction.

Sarwar went on to say that the law would take its course if a criminal act was committed.

Can you state that no action will be taken in old cases [registered against Imran? Justice Sheikh asked, to which the lawyer replied that action in cases in which legal proceedings were underway would continue.

Lets ask the same question from you in another way will you let them [Imran] celebrating Eid at home? asked Judge Najafi.

Sarwar replied that a joint investigation team had been formed to investigate the cases against Imran and they could not be stopped from working.

Here Judge Neelum said: You cannot even touch the petitioner if he is out on bail, we are not asking you to stop any legal proceedings.

The lawyer then assured the court that legal proceedings could not resume in cases where bail had been granted, adding that the police would only act in accordance with the law.

We say the same thing that nothing against the law should be done, Justice Neelum stressed.

Meanwhile, Judge Rafiq said that according to law, the investigation of a case could be halted if there were no fears regarding the suspect’s absconding. That authority rests solely with the investigator, the lawyer replied.

At some point during the hearing, the head of the PTI came up to the podium. He said he had not broken a single law in his life and yet hundreds of cases had been registered against him.

Khan sahab, we heard these things before saying anything new, Judge Najafi said.

The PTI chief went on to say that Punjab police raided his house even after LHC Judge Sheikh arrested them. From what their lawyer says, it is confirmed that they [the Punjab government] will attack Zaman Park again.

Sir, has this ever happened? My house was attacked for 26 hours, recalls Imran.

However, Judge Najafi pointed out that we do not believe that an operation will take place in the [upcoming] five to six days.

Whatever happens, if it happens, it will be in accordance with the law, the lawyer for the Punjab government said here, to whom Judge Neelam told that such statements increase the concerns of the petitioner.

The court then reserved its verdict on Imrans and then stopped the police from harassing Imrans. The debates were adjourned until May 2.

The petition

The plea named Federation of Pakistan, Punjab Police Chief, Provincial Chief Secretary and others as defendants in the case.

In his petition, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, the PTI chief said the malice and ulterior motives of the Punjab police were evident in the fact that more than 140 cases had been registered against him. Therefore, the serious abuse of Section 154 CrPC 1898 is evident from the recording of numerous FIRs alone.

He said the series of registered complaints against the plaintiff demonstrated the hidden intent of undue harassment and political victimization.

The multiple FIR recordings show the dishonesty and authoritarianism of state officials who act as convenience tools at the whims and wishes of the ruling government, the plea says, noting that the top leadership of the PTI was subjected physical torture, unlawful arrests and unwarranted harassment by law enforcement.

He pointed out that recently the government spokesperson had been circulating statements on social media and print media that showed the malevolent agenda of political victimization.

Imran said in his plea that the highly reprehensible behavior of the Federal Investigation Agency, the National Accountability Bureau and the Punjab Police was influenced by political adversaries and pointed out that such abuse of authority required court interference.

The petitioner has already expressed serious concerns about the clear and present danger to his life and the unfortunate withdrawal of security to which he is otherwise entitled as a former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The former Prime Minister cannot be ly killed in order to better understand the seriousness of the perceived threat as he faces criminal trials recorded with bad faith and dishonesty from law enforcement authorities, the petition states.

He went on to say that justice delayed is justice denied and asked that the motion be immediately set before a bench for hearing.

In light of the foregoing facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully requested that a strict order be issued restraining the Respondents from initiating a police operation or making an immediate arrest in any undisclosed FIR while the courts are closed, adds advocacy.

IHC extends Imrans bail in 8 cases until May 3

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended until May 3 Imran’s interim release in eight cases involving violence outside the Federal Court Complex.

Cases were registered against Imran in Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna and CTD police stations after police accused the PTI leader and party workers of involvement in the police attack and to stir up trouble outside the FJC in Islamabad during the hearing of the Toshakhana case. March 18.

A two-member IHC Divisional Bench, consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, agreed to the PTI Presidents’ request for an extension of bail and a exempt from appearing in court today.

During the hearing, the justice made it clear that Imran’s bail in all cases would be canceled if he failed to appear in court on May 3.

PTI Barrister Faisal Chaudhry, the Additional Attorney General and the General Counsel appeared in court today.

At the start of the hearing, Imran’s lawyer informed the court that his client had appeared at the LHC today. He cannot appear in court for security reasons, Chauhdry said.

IHC CJ Farooq asked if the eight cases in court were filed against Imran. Do the cases contain provisions relating to terrorism? He asked.

Imrans’ lawyer replied that these eight cases concerned the issue of judicial complexity. We requested to appear via video link, Chaudhry said.

To this, Judge Farooq replied that modern techniques should be used but in accordance with the law.

This court did not award any extraordinary relief to Imran Khan so that a bad precedent would not be set, the judge added. Now tell me a date to fix. Do not embarrass yourself and this yard.

The IHC Chief Justice further warned Imrans’ attorney not to do anything that would compel the court to issue an order. Imran Khan is a former prime minister, he said, stressing that this fact should be kept in mind.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned to May 3.

