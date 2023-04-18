Connect with us

Politics

WhatsApp, Signal and other chiefs write an open letter criticizing the UK’s online safety bill. Full text here

 


WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has penned an open letter against the controversial bill in which he seeks to address the risks the bill poses to online safety.

The letter dated April 17, 2023 was signed by CEOs and CTOs of other social media companies. They are Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element, Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session, Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal, Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema, Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber and Alan Duric, CTO, Wire.

Here is the full text of the open letter

When we share what we’re working on here, it’s usually about new features or new products we’re developing. Today we write about a disturbing development in the UK that everyone should be aware of.

The UK government is currently considering new legislation that opens the door to an attempt to force tech companies to crack end-to-end encryption on private email services. The law could give an unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world.

We don’t believe any company, government or individual should have the power to read your personal messages and still defend encryption technology. We were proud to stand alongside other tech companies in our industry to push back against the flawed parts of this law that would make people in the UK and around the world less safe.

For anyone who cares about security and privacy on the Internet.

As end-to-end encrypted communications services, we urge the UK government to address the risks the Online Safety Bill poses to everyone’s privacy and security. It’s not too late to ensure the bill aligns with the government’s stated intent to protect end-to-end encryption and uphold the human right to privacy.

Around the world, businesses, individuals and governments face persistent threats from online fraud, scams and data theft. Malicious actors and hostile states regularly challenge the security of our critical infrastructure. End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become increasingly dependent on internet technologies to conduct their core operations, the stakes have never been higher. as high.

As currently drafted, the bill could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, sweeping, indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages from friends, family, employees, executives, journalists, human rights activists and even politicians themselves, fundamentally undermining everyone’s ability to communicate safely.

The Bill provides no explicit protection for encryption and, if implemented as drafted, could empower OFCOM to try to force proactive scanning of private messages on communication services end-to-end encrypted – thus defeating the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all users.

In short, the bill poses an unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of every UK citizen and the people they communicate with around the world, while emboldening hostile governments that may seek to write laws imitators.

Proponents say they appreciate the importance of encryption and privacy while claiming that it is possible to monitor everyone’s messages without compromising end-to-end encryption. The truth is that it is not possible.

We are not the only ones to share concerns about the UK bill. The United Nations has warned that the UK government’s efforts to impose backdoor demands constitute a paradigm shift that raises a host of serious issues with potentially disastrous consequences.”

Even the UK government itself has acknowledged the privacy risks posed by the text of the bill, but said its intention “is not for the bill to be interpreted in this way”.

Global providers of end-to-end encrypted products and services cannot weaken the security of their products and services to suit individual governments. There can’t be a UK Internet,” or a UK-specific version of end-to-end encryption.

The UK government needs to urgently rethink the bill, revising it to encourage businesses to offer more privacy and security to its residents, not less. Weakening encryption, undermining privacy and introducing mass surveillance of people’s private communications is not the way to go.

Signed by those who care about the security of our conversations:

Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element

Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session

Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal

Martin Blatter, CEO of Threema

Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta

Alan Duric, CTO, Yarn

April 17, 2023

