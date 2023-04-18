Donald Trump’s indictment isn’t as new as many make it out to be





Even before former President Trump’s unprecedented indictment, Manhattan Dist. Atti. Alvin Bragg has been widely accused of relying on questionable legal theory. Many observers have said the idea that a New York grand jury could charge Trump with covering up a federal crime has been untested. They were wrong.

In the days leading up to the indictment, some legal analysts warned that New York lacked jurisdiction to charge Trump with trying to cover up federal crimes such as illegal government funding and influence. presidential election. Bragg has been criticized across the political spectrum for trying a new legal theory in a landmark indictment. Even those hoping to see Trump held accountable worried that the questions surrounding the case would exacerbate national polarization.

When the indictment was unsealed, sighs of relief greeted the revelation that Trump could also be charged with covering up state tax crimes, which are well within Braggs’ jurisdiction. But the fact is, Bragg is on solid legal ground in also accusing the former president of covering up federal crimes. There is nothing remotely new about indicting an accused in one jurisdiction for attempting to commit a crime in another.

Take the 1894 case in which two men, William Hall and John Dockery, fired from North Carolina across the border into Tennessee, where the bullets hit and killed someone. They were convicted of murder in North Carolina, but the conviction was overturned on the grounds that the murder took place in Tennessee, where they should have been brought to trial.

But what if Hall and Dockery had missed? In this case, the court clarified that North Carolina would have been within its rights to prosecute them for attempted murder. The attempted crime may take place in a jurisdiction other than that which would be legitimately responsible for prosecuting if the attempt were successful.

Or consider a much more recent case in New York. In 2009, Theophilis Burroughs received bail from undercover New York police officers and agreed to meet them in South Carolina, where he would sell them illegal weapons. Had the plan been completed, Burroughs would have violated South Carolina’s gun laws, not New York’s. For these reasons, Burroughs asserted that New York had no right to sue him for the attempted illegal sale.

But a court rejected his argument. If you try to break South Carolina laws in New York, the reasoning goes, you are committing a crime in New York: the crime of attempt.

Trump, likewise, is not accused of successfully influencing a federal election. That would require showing that the election wouldn’t have gone the way it did if he hadn’t paid silent money to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, which would be a very difficult task. Trump may have won in 2016 even though Daniels and McDougal told their stories before the election. If success would have required turning the election around, there would at least be reasonable doubt on such a charge.

Trump is actually accused of trying to illegally influence the election. To prove Trump guilty of the crimes he is accused of, Bragg must show that he was trying to hide something illegal by falsifying business records. And the crime that Trump attempted to commit in this way need not be a crime in New York. In other words, it’s as if he fired a shot across the border and, for anyone can tell, missed.

That doesn’t mean we know how the case will end. People who have the money to hire top-notch defense attorneys are routinely acquitted of quite ordinary charges. And judges are sometimes moved by specious arguments that ordinary charges are extraordinary.

But there’s nothing out of the ordinary, let alone new, about being charged with an attempted crime in the jurisdiction where you made the effort even though the successful crime would have taken place elsewhere.

Gideon Yaffe is a professor of criminal law and a member of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School. He is the author of Attempts: In the Philosophy of Action and the Criminal Law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-04-18/trump-indictment-new-york-federal-crime-jurisdiction

