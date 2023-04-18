Donald Trump must face the music





A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay his libel trial with former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll. The former president’s trial will begin on April 25. Trump’s lawyers have argued that a fair and impartial jury could not be selected due to the media coverage surrounding the prosecution. The judge ruled that Trump partially fueled media coverage with his silent payment indictment and therefore refused to postpone the trial.

Trump, who was recently charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records for allegedly paying money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, has juggled a myriad of legal issues and will soon add the libel suit to its list.

Caroll is suing the former president over allegations he defamed her character when he denied sexually assaulting her at a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the mid-1990s, including insulting her appearance. The trial will begin on April 25 despite best efforts by Trump’s legal team to postpone it.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on April 4, 2023. Despite his best efforts, Trump’s libel suit in New York has not been postponed and will still begin on April 25, 2023. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted Monday morning that Trump’s legal team argued that selecting a fair and impartial jury for Carroll’s libel trial would not be possible given his indictment – and the resulting media coverage – occurring in the same state. However, federal judge Lew Kaplan ruled that Trump partially fueled the media coverage through his own actions and therefore did not give the former president the time he wanted.

“There is no justification for an adjournment. This matter has nothing to do with the prosecution,” Kaplan wrote in his op-ed statement, Rubin tweeted. “The suggestion that recent media coverage of the New York indictment—coverage significantly (though certainly not entirely) prompted or prompted by Mr. Trump’s own actions—would preclude fair jury selection and impartial on April 25 is pure speculation.”

But just in case we’re not sure what he’s referring to, Judge Kaplan drops a footnote to make it clear. Trump is the subject of several ongoing criminal and civil investigations, including two led by the special counsel, one in Fulton County and the NYAG civil fraud case. 5/

— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 17, 2023

Rubin tweeted that Kaplan also added a footnote explaining that as Trump faces multiple criminal and civil investigations, developments in any of the investigations could result in additional publicity, and “the absence such developments in the period immediately preceding jury selection is unrealistic” for the Carroll trial.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he doesn’t know Carroll, saying she’s “not my type” and that he believes she made up the allegations to sell more copies of her memoir, Why Did We we need men? A modest proposal, published in 2019.

Carroll first filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2019 for statements he made about her regarding her book sales, but that lawsuit has been delayed indefinitely. The trial, which is due to begin on April 25, is a second defamation suit filed by Carroll in 2022.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

