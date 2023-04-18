Elections in Turkey: Thousands of Russian Twitter accounts reactivated in Turkish

Thousands of Russian-speaking and Hungarian-speaking Twitter accounts were reactivated as Turkish users weeks before Turkey’s May 14 elections, raising the possibility of election interference through social media.

Ahmet Turan Han, managing director of policy consultancy and research firm Datailor, told Middle East Eye that his company had come across a network of Twitter users, most likely bots, who had recently switched identities.

“We have observed in recent months that many existing Turkish accounts were reactivated before the election, which is normal,” Han told MEE. “However, some of them are particularly interesting because they are not Turkish.”

Han says his company provides daily social media data analysis services to large commercial enterprises operating in the food and service industry, and that is how his company came across the network randomly.

“About 12,000 Russian-speaking and Hungarian-speaking social media accounts have been activated as Turkish and now follow all political parties and leaders,” he said. “About 10,000 of them have been activated in the past two weeks.”

Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged

Han added that 56% of those accounts in the past shared content in Russian, 28% of them in Hungarian, and the rest shared content in English.

“We believe that the Hungarian accounts must have been used before the Hungarian elections last year,” he said.

Turkish Twitter is particularly prone to trolling and fabricating fake news as major political parties, both in power and in opposition, push their agenda through so-called bot accounts. Russia, since the 2016 US presidential elections, has also been frequently accused of alleged election interference through social media and leaks.

All have bot followers

Previous research conducted in 2021 noted that 30-50% of trending topics in Turkey are fake and mostly powered by the use of bots.

Tugrulcan Elmas, a Twitter postdoctoral fellow at Indiana University who wrote the study, said a local media which, although it is believed that only 27% of the population uses Twitter in Turkey, its amplification is really high. Elmas said content from Twitter typically ends up on news websites and social media sites like WhatsApp and Eksisozluk.

In 2020, Twitter shut down some 7,340 accounts in Turkey, claiming they were “state-related information operations”.

Han said Elon Musk had fired the team tasked with cracking down on fake news and uncovering bot accounts soon after it took over last year, which is why Twitter’s response to the matter had been limited.

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the man in charge of expelling Erdogan? Learn more

“The Russian-speaking and Hungarian accounts have remained silent so far,” Han said. “They only follow major political parties and leaders, and don’t tweet.”

It is believed that the Russian government has interfered with Turkish domestic politics, especially shortly after the 2016 coup attempt.

A few bogus articles alleging US involvement in the coup attempt, with headlines such as “Senior US National Security Official Admits Coup in Turkey”, were circulated by websites allegedly controlled by Russia.

Han added that Turkish presidential candidates Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Muharrem Ince all have bot followers.

“However, Ince is particularly interesting because its account and trending topics associated with its campaign are particularly infested with bot accounts,” Han said.

Since, for example, lost 300,000 followers in the last 20 days, and they were quickly replaced by bot accounts.

Ugur Poyraz, the general secretary of the opposition IYI party, earlier this week share screenshots of bot accounts that followed his Twitter channel, which he blamed on the government.

Han said the bots’ accounts themselves don’t mean they’ll boost the campaign of the person they’re following.

“It could be the other way around, they could follow accounts to spam them and shut them down, or to decrease their visibility on the platform,” he added.