Trump remains silent on DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban





Donald Trump is not silent on much.

But after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban, the former president remained silent on the matter.

He didn’t berate DeSantis for signing the bill Thursday night. Nor did he point the finger at him for avoiding the issue at two events on Friday, one of them at the conservative Liberty University.

Trump aides have criticized DeSantis on both sides on abortion. But it remains a mystery where Trump, a resident of Florida, wonders whether abortion should be illegal at six weeks.

There’s a silence because there’s an acknowledgment that it probably won’t be great for a general election, Republican strategist David Urban, a former Trump adviser who is neutral in the 2024 primary campaign, said that DeSantis and Trump avoided the subject.

Trump’s unusual tiptoe underscores the political risk of supporting a six-week abortion ban. While many of the conservative voters who make up the GOP base pass Florida’s new law, Republicans as a whole have struggled to present a unified position on abortion since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade and half a century of precedent on reproductive rights. After Republicans suffered midterm losses in November that they were expected to dominate, Trump himself blamed abortion politics.

On Monday, a Trump adviser said the six-week abortion ban had been a topic of internal discussion since it became clear the law was about to be signed into law.

The aides, however, say they don’t want to get ahead of Trump on the subject, with a spokesperson saying: He will respond if asked about it.

Trump has generally avoided the subject of abortion since he launched his 2024 campaign.

However, the question could arise on Saturday. Trump should call the Iowas Faith & Freedom Coalition’s spring event and answer questions, said group chairman Steve Scheffler, who is also a member of the Iowa Republican National Committee.

A pro-DeSantis super PAC seized on Trump’s silence.

Governor DeSantis has an incredible record of success protecting unborn children and children with beating hearts from the brutality of abortion, Erin Perrine, spokesperson for super PAC Never Back Down, told NBC News. in a statement Monday. Donald Trump’s latest contribution to the pro-life movement has been to blame pro-life voters for the 2022 midterm losses instead of his endorsements burying candidates who should have won.

Criticism of Trump by allies of DeSantis, who so far does not publicly discuss the bill he signed, underscores the burning nature of the problem among Republicans.

Trump’s team is more comfortable approaching abortion in terms of what he did as president specifically setting the table for states to restrict abortion than how he views the news law in his home state.

What we’ve pointed out is that he has a stellar pro-life and life-protecting record, not the least of which is the appointment of Supreme Court justices before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said Steven Cheung, a Trump. spokesperson. As for the six weeks, I don’t want to preempt what the hell says about it or what the hell offers. I think the hell has laid out a pretty clear agenda for that.

Mike Noble, an independent pollster who regularly surveys the Southwest, including the battleground state of Arizona, said it’s no surprise Trump has remained mum on the subject for as long as he can.

Trump thinks the Dobbs decision hurt the GOPers last November, Noble said. He does not want the six week question used against him in a general election.

Noble pointed to national polls that show broad support for some form of legal abortion and noted that a six-week ban would not sit well with women, swing voters, and independents, especially in swing states. battle. The silence of DeSantis and Trump is indicative of the biggest dilemma facing Republicans.

That’s the big conundrum facing the GOP right now, Noble said. They still don’t really have an answer. That’s why Democrats keep talking about this issue. The GOP is fractured.

Florida law prohibits abortions at six weeks but creates exemptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Some strategists say the abortion debate has long been a challenge for Trump.

Brad Todd, a GOP strategist, said Trump’s relationship with anti-abortion activists has been in the nature of more of an alliance than a common cause since he burst onto the political scene in 2015.

It has never been Trump’s favorite problem, Todd said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-remains-silent-desantis-six-week-abortion-ban-rcna80145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related