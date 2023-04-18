Politics
EU calls for independent policies on China after Macron’s disputed comments on Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in early April.
Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
European Union officials on Tuesday called for a new common approach to China, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments on Taiwan earlier this month. However, this new strategy should not please the United States.
The Biden administration has so far taken a particularly critical tone of Beijing and pushed forward measures to curb China’s influence, including restrictions on the export of certain technologies. He urged European nations to do the same.
European nations currently have different views on how to deal with Beijing. Some capitals favor a closer relationship with the United States, given its vital security and defense role, while other countries fear antagonizing China and endangering deep economic ties. . This has resulted in a divided approach towards China.
“I think we can and should define our own distinct European approach which also leaves us the possibility of cooperating with other partners,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU. a speech on Tuesday.
She argued that the relationship with China “is too important for us not to define our own strategy and our European principles”.
China was the EU’s biggest source of imports and the EU’s third-largest buyer of goods in 2022, according to Eurostat, underscoring Beijing’s economic importance to Europe. This is particularly relevant when economic growth in the EU is vulnerable to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
European leaders have also tried to forge closer relations with Beijing, so that the latter refrains from supporting Russia in the war with Ukraine. US intelligence services have suggested China considered sending weapons and other munitions to Russia, according to NBC News.
There is also the issue of climate change, where many European leaders consider a dialogue with China to be essential for any substantial progress in reducing CO2 emissions.
“What I said in Beijing is that we don’t want to cut economic, societal, political and scientific ties,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
“But there is an urgent need to rebalance our relationship on the basis of transparency, predictability and reciprocity,” she stressed, adding that “the central part of our future Chinese strategy must be the reduction of economic risks. “.
This marks a stark difference from a US perspective, as US officials believe that a complete decoupling from Beijing known as decoupling is the best approach. For Europe, the intention is to reduce and avoid risks, rather than a complete disengagement from China.
We are in rival mode, but we must continue to discuss with China.
Joseph Borrell
The best EU diplomat
But there is no doubt that it is a delicate process.
Returning from a visit to China earlier this month, Macron said the EU should have its own policy on Taiwan and avoid following the US agenda on the matter. He later added that being an ally does not mean being a vassalreinforcing the idea of an independent European policy.
His comments were met with criticism in the United States, but also in Germany and other European nations.
“We remain fundamentally committed to the EU’s one-China policy. We see no reason to question it. We have to lower the tension; avoid verbal outbursts or provocations which can only fuel distrust. However, any attempt to change the status quo by force would be unacceptable. “, Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, said in a statement. He canceled a trip to China earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.
On Tuesday, he added that the EU needed to recalibrate its strategy towards China.
“We are in rival mode, but we have to keep talking with China,” Borrell said in Strasbourg.
