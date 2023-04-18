An epic of political incompetence – The Royal Gazette

Boris Johnson, the narcissist, and Theresa May, the dedicated civil servant but hopelessly misinterpreted as a senior politician (file photo by Thierry Charlier/AP)

Brexit has proven to be an equal opportunity wrecking ball. It has not only damaged Britain, reducing the rate of growth and distracting attention from deadly threats such as obesity. This hurt the party that hatched the scheme in the first place.

Liz Truss, a robotic figure who only cared about a simplified version of free market economics and the headlines of the day. She lasted 45 days as prime minister (Photograph by Kin Cheung/AP)

It may only be April, but Tim Bales The Conservative Party after Brexit: turmoil and transformation is surely destined to win the award for most depressing book of the year. It is the portrait of a big party in the grip of monomania, a chronicle of lost time and a catalog of missed opportunities. Read this and cry.

In 350 jam-packed pages, Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and a leading academic expert on the Conservative Party, reminds us of a chain of events that all but the macabre would rather forget: Theresa May coughs through his conference speech as assorted letters fell from the slogan Building a country that works for everyone; THE Daily mail dub the British judges enemies of the people; Boris Johnson taking refuge in a walk-in fridge during a morning TV show to avoid tough questions; Brexiteers demanding, as 2019 turned into 2020, that Big Ben must fight for Brexit; Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s right-hand man, told a select committee that his boss was like a shopping cart smashing from side to side of the aisle; and Kwasi Kwarteng rushing back from a meeting in Washington to be sacked from the Chancellery by the Prime Minister, his best friend Liz Truss, as Britain’s economy was in shambles.

The post-Brexit Conservative Party has produced three of Britain’s worst prime ministers. May is a conscientious civil servant, possibly even a permanent secretary in a lowly department who has been hopelessly misinterpreted as a high-ranking politician. Johnson is a narcissist who always puts his own short-term interests before anything else, regularly lying to his colleagues and his country. He disappeared for long periods when he should have been in Downing Street at one point, he took a two-week break to try to finish a book on Shakespeare for which he had received a 500,000 advance. Truss is a strangely robotic figure who only cares about two things: a highly simplified version of free market economics and the headlines of the day.

These three were just the most visible members of a Brexit menagerie. The Conservative Party could be compared to a decaying British private school. David Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, tried to revive it by hiring new trendy teachers and hiding old delays from expectant parents. However, Brexit, which he triggered with his referendum, shone the spotlight on a host of dim-bulbs, sleaze-hogs, popinjays, blowhards and incompetents. Among them is the chief Brexit ideologue, the seemingly ubiquitous and certainly shameless oddity that is Jacob Rees-Mogg. These delays not only dominated the headlines during those years, but also succeeded in turning a narrow victory (52% against 48%) into the toughest possible version of European divorce.

The rise of the Brexit faction has poisoned British politics and created a culture of intimidation and disrespect. I remember a red-faced extremist boasting that they would tear Theresa to pieces and leave body parts strewn around Westminster. It thickened the air with plots and counter-plots. No wonder the most talented young MPs on the losing side left Westminster for a healthier world. The dropouts included formidable talents such as Rory Stewart and Nick Boles, while Suella Braverman and James Cleverley went to the Cabinet and Chris Pincher went to the Whips’ office despite a reputation for drunken fumbling. The party is now run by a narrow cult that wouldn’t be out of place in a Muppet version of The Handmaids Talea moderate conservative complained to Bale in the book.

The haemorrhage of talent is part of a larger hollowing out of the party. In the heyday of the 1950s, the Conservatives had not only some two million members, but also a research department, an internal training division, an army of officers and volunteers. He was so rooted in civil society that the Young Conservative Association was considered the best marriage market in the country.

The Conservative Brexit Party is an empty shell by comparison. With just 150,000 members, it is increasingly dependent on dodgy billionaires for its funding and highly paid consultants for its election fights. Conservative business plans boast that potential funders are presented with an investment proposal rather than a donation proposal. Dinner with the main curators is shamelessly sold to the highest bidder at party events. At the 2022 Summer Ball fundraiser at Victoria and Albert Hall, someone paid 120,000 (about $150,000) for dinner with the trio of Johnson, May and Cameron.

The party entrusted its thinking to a collection of mysteriously funded think tanks scattered around Westminster. Leadership contests are to some extent competitions between think tanks to get their man or woman to the top job: the Institute of Free Market Economic Affairs thought it had won the lottery when Truss won the ballot for leadership. The party also has a symbiotic relationship with what Bale calls the party in the press. The Daily TelegraphTHE Daily mail and, the weakest witch of the trio, the Daily Express, providing a chorus of headlines, leaks and editorials that have more to do with political gambling than journalism. Finally! A true conservative budget, the To post roared about Truss’ financial event as global markets crashed and mortgage rates soared. The failure of the Conservative press to provide scrutiny of Truss, a woman whose limitations were well known in Westminster, was particularly shameful.

The best political argument for Brexit was that it would allow this hollowed-out party to reconnect with the people, just as the repeal of the Corn Laws had done in the 1840s and the one-nation conservatism of the had done in the 1950s. Globalization was increasingly dividing the country between the highly educated winners who worked in the knowledge-intensive economy and the losers who worked or received the allowance in the regions left behind. The liberal elite has made matters worse by treating the disenfranchised as road victims to be crushed by multicultural modernity. Brexit provided the key to realigning politics and satisfying party demands for sovereignty.

The underlying story of Brexit is the brief success and long-term failure of this realignment. Johnson’s electoral triumph in 2019 saw large swathes of England left behind to vote Conservative for the first time. But it was more the result of working-class hatred of Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the quintessential middle-class leftist, and general fatigue with Brexit.

The failed realignment was partly the result of Johnson’s personal fouls. Great conservative political magicians such as Robert Peel, Winston Churchill and Harold Macmillan were gifted with extraordinary powers of concentration, hard work and, above all, a seriousness that Johnson neither possessed nor even understood.

But deeper faults have weakened Johnson’s party.

First, Brexiteers were split on why they left the European Union. Globalists like Kwasi Kwarteng wanted to complete the free trade revolution and make Britain one of the Asian Tigers, while communitarians like Michael Gove wanted to solve the problems of people left behind by globalisation. The post-Brexit Tory party has thus moved from May’s searing toryism of injustice to Truss’ turbocharged Thatcherism with an in-between period of Johnson’s cakeiness, i.e. of doing everything, whatever the cost. .

The second shortcoming was the economic temerity of the whole Brexit plan. The 1846 repeal of the Corn Laws worked because it made the country wealthier and improved the standard of living by reducing the price of food. Welfare Toryism worked because Britain’s economy, like that of the rest of Europe, enjoyed the benefits of Keynesianism. But Brexit has dramatically reduced Britain’s growth rate. The debate is now exclusively about who is to blame for its failure, whether it be the establishment which, through resistance and subterfuge, turned a brilliant idea into a sham, or the inherent folly of withdrawing from a relatively open trading bloc.

In any story of decent morality, the Tories would be whipped in the next election for their Brexit mania. Labor has now eliminated the main reason for voting Conservative by replacing Corbyn with Keir Starmer. And the economic arguments against Brexit continue to grow. But Bale rightly points out that a Tory defeat in 2024 is by no means a certainty.

The Conservatives finally found a capable leader in the form of Rishi Sunak. The dream of leveling up is being quietly abandoned in the name of fiscal prudence. The party is putting the Brexit ghouls back in the attic where Cameron assigned them a decade ago. He also defines the upcoming election as a presidential contest between their tried and true leader and the inexperienced Labors Nasal Knight.

Starmer faces serious issues with stale issues of national and sexual identity that unite conservatives and divide his party. He may also be mistaken when talking about Sunak’s wealth when many people think that being good with money is a positive quality in a leader.

The great irony of Brexit is that, rather than leading to a momentous realignment, it leaves us with the political fighters we had in 2010. On the one hand, the Tories are pursuing a Thatcherite policy of tax cuts (eventually) and reduction in public expenditure; on the other is Labour, which wants to tackle social injustice but fears, despite the Tories’ record of jaw-dropping incompetence, that it is seen as the profligate party.

Brexit thus produced one of the strangest political revolutions in British history, driving a generation mad, damaging the economy, but leaving fundamental battle lines almost unchanged.

Adrian Wooldridge

Adrian Wooldridge is a global economics columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at The Economist, he is the author, more recently, of The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Shaped the Modern World