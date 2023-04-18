Imran wants guards replaced by administrators





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has scoured the debate over the legality of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), proposing the appointment of ‘administrators’ for the sole purpose of organize elections.

Speaking informally to reporters at the Lahore High Court (LHC), Imran said caretaker governments had come to organize elections, but the current structures were doing everything but elections.

“This caretaker government came with another program. The caretaker government is doing everything except organizing the elections,” he said. He demanded the abolition of these temporary structures and the appointment of administrators in their place.

“After 90 days, interim governments will no longer have constitutional status. Anything done after 90 days will be unconstitutional. They should be removed and replaced by an administrator whose only responsibility would be the elections,” he said.

Interim governments came to Punjab and KP after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of the two provinces. This week, both configurations reach the constitutionally defined limit of 90 days.

With elections not taking place in 90 days, a constitutional and political debate has begun among the country’s legal minds over the status of the formations after their 90-day term expires.

Imran said the Guardians have other things on their agenda. He accused the interim Punjab government of political victimization of his party, something no elected government had ever done. “It’s part of the plan for London [and] promises are made to Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about the Supreme Court’s order to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for giving Rs 21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the elections in Punjab, he said that if the SBP does not don’t give the money, it meant that the rule of the Constitution had ended.

Responding to another question, the PTI chairman said former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had campaigned to damage “our government’s relationship with the United States and the Saudi Arabia” because he wanted an extension of his service.

“We had good relations with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and [former US president Donald] trump with [then British prime minister] Boris Johnson,” Imran said. “It was gen [retd] Bajwa who campaigned against us because he wanted the extension.

Asked about the talks suggested by Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, Imran said that “the Constitution does not require negotiations, but we negotiate”, adding that all the legal experts agreed that the elections should be held within the 90 days.

Separately, the top PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, said in a statement that if the government wanted to discuss the general election, it should do so, but the provincial elections should be held as scheduled.

He urged Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to refrain from taking drastic measures. Chaudhry stressed that elections must take place, warning that “not to do so would be a violation of the rights of the people”.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, in a tweet, called on the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the federal cabinet, including Prime Minister Shehbaz for failing to provide funds to the ECP for the provincial elections. .

He called the SBP’s decision not to release election funds a violation of the law. “…the Supreme Court should initiate contempt proceedings against the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and fulfill their desire to be disqualified by court orders,” the former information minister said.

“No parliament has the power to prevent people from voting. Such a parliament can lay the foundation for a fascist government, but it has nothing to do with a democratic system,” he said.

Chaudhry said parliament had no prerogative over campaign spending. He also mentioned in his tweets that his party was focused on negotiations with the government, but the leaders displayed a “non-serious” attitude.

