What’s behind the Oppns Caste Census Chorus? Can he challenge PM Modi in 2024?

By Darpan Singh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on the Modi government to conduct a caste census. Naturally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Modi, demanding that a caste census be carried out immediately for meaningful social justice. The MK Stalin government of Tamil Nadu and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, both Congress allies, have also urged the Center to conduct a caste census alongside India’s decennial census. Anti-BJP parties in states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh made the same rhetoric. The list is growing day by day.

First of all, what is the caste census?

Caste census means inclusion of caste tabulation of Indian population in census exercise. India started counting its population in 1872. From 1952, the country also counted and published separate data on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). India also publishes data relating to the religions, languages ​​and socio-economic status of its inhabitants.

READ ALSO | Removing the 50% cap on quotas, making caste census data public: Rahul Gandhi fires a volley at Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka

However, what is meant by caste census is the inclusion of a tabulation by caste of the Indian population belonging to all castes, mainly other backward classes (OBC), not only SC and the STs.

The request is not new. The last caste census data was published in 1931. All our understanding of caste arithmetic is based on this exercise conducted some 90 years ago. Opposition parties say this is not acceptable, especially when caste is a crucial basis for the formulation of multiple welfare schemes, amid fears that large swaths of beneficiaries will be excluded from government subsidies.

READ ALSO | Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding ‘updated’ caste census

The latest caste census in India

India’s last population census, in 2011, was taken during the reign of Congress. It had made a start to include the caste census but the caste data was not published. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has challenged the BJP-led government in the Center to release the 2011 caste census data or conduct a new caste census. The Congress had not been in favor of the caste census but Rahul Gandhi, after his mother, Sonia Gandhi, left the post of party chairman for Mallikarjun Kharge, seems to be changing the status quo.

The Bihar experience

So what is happening in Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s government launched its high-profile caste survey in Bihar in January.

What is happening in Bihar is not a caste census, it is a caste survey. Technically, the census is something only the Center can do. But for all intents and purposes, it’s all about counting people while identifying their castes. Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi party has also demanded a caste census in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh.

50% booking cap

After India’s independence, conditional arrangements were made to reserve for backward/scheduled castes (or Dalits such as Dhobi, Paasi, Dusadh, Mushar, Dom, Dhanuk and Jaatav) and scheduled tribes (or Adivasis such as Santhal and Meena) in government jobs and higher education. School education was free in government institutions anyway, with special incentives for students from backward castes.

In 1990, Prime Minister VP Singh, in order to salvage his chair from BJP allied policy Kamandal (Ram Temple) and counter-caste consolidation in the name of Hindutva, dusted off the Mandal Commission report, prepared based on the 1931 Caste Census, and announced 27% reserve for other backward classes like Yadavs, Kurmi/Koiris and sections of Baniyas who were better off than Dalits but deemed sufficiently marginalized, on socio parameters -economic, to deserve quota advantages. This meant that 49.5% of positions in offices and seats at government-run higher education institutions were reserved.

READ ALSO | Why Stalin and his opposition friends are fighting for a national caste census

In subsequent years, the Supreme Court declared that no more than 50% of those jobs and seats could be reserved. Rahul Gandhi has called for this 50% cap on bookings to be removed through parliamentary interventions.

In the 1931 census, the population of OBCs was estimated at 52%. We don’t know what it is today. Opposition parties say the OBC’s 27% quota needs to be reviewed and a caste census is needed for this. Rahul Gandhi said SCs and STs should also get reservation based on their current population.

“The underprivileged need economic and political power, not empty words. Prime Minister Modi does not want the welfare of OBCs,” Rahul Gandhi in Bidar of Karnataka said on Monday. He also promised that Congress, if elected to office, would conduct a caste-based census. Of course, he did not mention why his Center party government did not release the 2011 caste data.

The government extends the benefits of 10% quotas to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), mainly those who are not Dalits, Adivasis or OBCs, whose annual income is Rs 8 lakh or less. This does not violate the Supreme Court’s 50% cap, as the consideration here is economic status and not caste per se.

The Center stand

When so many opposition parties make a request, it is obvious that the dispensation in power is not willing to grant it. Recently, the Center told Parliament that no caste-based census, except for SCs and STs, would be carried out. The BJP-led central government has said that caste is a complex issue and enumerating caste is a cumbersome procedure and could jeopardize the census exercise itself. For example, several castes are named differently in different states.

The implementation of the Mandal Commission report sparked violence across the country. The Centre’s reasons for not endorsing a caste census include its apprehension of a similar scenario. But many other things are also at stake.

For example, even if Bihar caste survey data is released ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish and his deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav, both leaders of caste parties, could be the greatest beneficiaries. Conversely, sensitive caste census data could trigger a new round of Mandal and Kamandal policies in the 1990s.

READ ALSO | Bihar caste census starts today. What does it mean and why it is done

The real problem

Opposition parties believe caste awakening, through potentially larger reservations, will hamper the BJP’s efforts to consolidate different castes on behalf of Hindutva, which could halt the saffron surge that has seen the re-election of Prime Minister Modi in 2019. On the other hand, the BJP realizes a deepening of caste identity will lead to the fragmentation of the Hindutva umbrella vote.

What Vice President Singh did led to the emergence of several OBC Chief Ministers in different parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. Being the ruling party, it was Congress that suffered electoral setbacks.

At the moment, the big old party is struggling to emerge from its existential crisis and it is the BJP that may be hit hard should the era of Mandal politics return. But with the Center making it clear that it does not favor caste registration, the opposition chorus can remain, well, a chorus.

POST SCRIPTUM : India’s decennial population census itself has been delayed by about two years, mainly due to Covid-19, for the first time in more than 150 years. The process was completed more or less on time despite India’s world wars and military conflicts with Pakistan and China. But during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, countries like the US, UK and China conducted their population count exercises. India’s 2021 census, for the first time digitally, will be the first such exercise since Narendra Modi first became prime minister in 2014 and is unlikely to be completed until after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when he will run for a third consecutive term.