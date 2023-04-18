Mr. Rubin: What will Erdogan do if he loses the elections in Türkiye? The United States and the West must be ready

The elections in Türkiye are less than a month away. Polls vary, but many show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who led the country for two decades, lost.

However, Erdogan’s chances of resignation are nil or nil. Erdogan sees himself, literally, as having received a mission from God. “I am the servant of Sharia,” he once said. Power has gone to his head and his ideology has distorted him. The idea that ordinary people he considers inferior to him might oust him in a democratic election didn’t even occur to him.

Article by Michael Rubin for washingtonexaminer.com

The United States and the West must be ready

Consider this scenario: either in the first ballot on May 14, or, if no candidate exceeds 50%, then in a second ballot on May 28, the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu will win a narrow victory.

Commentators explain how, despite Erdogan’s best efforts, inflation and economic mismanagement led many in the conservative business community to abandon him.

Kilicdaroglu may lack charisma, but after decades of Erdogan, the Turks have come to the conclusion that boredom can be good. While Kurds are generally hostile to the Republican People’s Party because of its historical complicity in their repression, they kept their hatred and voted for Kilicdaroglu.

Kurdish anger and disgust at Erdogan’s attack on their compatriots in Syria has turned their antipathy towards the CHP. Imprisoned Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas said there was hope for a comprehensive peace, but it will happen in a post-Erdogan era in Turkey.

At midnight, however, as Turks from Diyarbakr to Istanbul take to the streets to celebrate another chance at democracy, Erdogan appears on television to cry victory.

The poll workers who collected the votes were supporters of rival theologian Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan says. At 7 a.m. the next day, three workers appeared on television, handcuffed against the background of the Turkish flag, confessing their role.

Later in the day, Turkish state media reported phone calls or statements from the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Pakistan congratulating Erdogan on his re-election. Europe is silent except for Viktor Orbn in Hungary, who also congratulates Erdogan.

In central Istanbul, anti-government protests erupt in Taksim, a stone’s throw from where the Gezi Park protests erupted a decade ago. Some demonstrators wave Turkish flags and portraits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Others wave rainbow flags and hold pictures of Kilicdaroglu. MAT police gather in the alleys along the square. Soon, tear gas is falling all over the area.

The silence of Brussels and Washington infuriates Erdogan. Supporters and tenants gather outside the US Consulate in Istanbul and the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Rumors spread on pro-Erdogan social media that US military personnel at Incirlik Air Base helped manipulate the results.

Crowds soon surround the base, demanding American blood. Just outside Istanbul, someone is painting a large red crescent at Chalkis Theological School. Within a week, security forces arrest Kilicdaroglu and imprison the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara on false charges of involvement in what Erdogan is beginning to call a 2023 coup.

As Erdogan clings to power, cracks are beginning to appear. Germany, still afraid that Erdogan might incite the Turkish diaspora to violence, secretly allows its ambassador to meet Erdogan’s ministers, if not publicly Erdogan himself. In Washington, many think tanks refuse to take a clear position for fear of losing access to Turkey. A Hudson Institute panel suggests that Erdogan may be right and, regardless, Turkey is too important to NATO to be sacrificed on a disputed vote.

As Secretary of State Anthony Blinken voices serious concerns about the integrity of the election and calls for Kilicdaroglu’s release from prison, photographers later capture a smiling President Joe Biden chatting with Erdogan at the summit. of July 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Back to the present: Turkey has no democracy and Erdogan is not a democrat. He will cheat and try to turn a defeat into a victory. The question for the White House is whether it is prepared.