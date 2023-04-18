President Jokowi invites Czech investors to IKN





KOMPAS/NINA SUSILO Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala makes a statement with President Joko Widodo at the end of his official visit to the Bogor Presidential Palace in the city of Bogor on Tuesday (18/4/2023). BOGOR, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo received the official visit of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, City of Bogor, West Java on Tuesday (18/4/2023). During the meeting, the President invited Czech businessmen to participate in investment in the capital of the archipelago. “I also invite Czechs to invest in IKN Nusantara, especially in the area of ​​environmentally friendly public transport,” President Joko Widodo said in a joint statement after the meeting.

Prime Minister Fiala said he had discussed the IKN project which he said was very ambitious. I expect the presentation soon. Czech economic actors are very interested and can bring green technologies and transport (to IKN), he said in English. The leaders of the two countries also expressed their commitment to continue strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Indonesia and the Czech Republic will explore cooperation in strategic industrial joint production, technology transfer and capacity building. NINA SUSILO President Joko Widodo talks with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala in the lobby of the presidential palace in Bogor. During the visit of the Czech Prime Minister to Indonesia, Tuesday (4/18/2023) afternoon. Prime Minister Fiala called the economic cooperation between Indonesia and the Czech Republic very important and continues to grow. “Our imports from Indonesia were $637 million last year,” he said. In addition, during the discussion, several new opportunities for cooperation were discovered. Currently, business cooperation is already underway in the energy, medical equipment and aeronautical products sector. One of them is the purchase of dozens of L410NG aircraft by Indonesia. The commitment to purchase this aircraft was made at the beginning of November last year. We still have many opportunities. We can bring Czech food products to the Indonesian market, we can also increase investment in Indonesia, he said. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala drive a golf car after visiting the Bogor Botanical Gardens at the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, Tuesday (18/4/2023). In addition, Prime Minister Fiala expressed his interest in participating in the modernization of the TNI forces. I look forward to continued cooperation in the fields of security, defense and cybersecurity, he said. During a visit to Indonesia, he invited Czech economic actors who wanted to start developing their activities with partners in Indonesia. President Jokowi also passed on several discriminatory European Union regulations and pushed for the completion of the negotiation of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Indonesia-EU CEPA). In addition, the President reiterated his intention to hold the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum in September 2023. During the previous meeting with Prime Minister Fiala, in mid-December 2022 in Brussels , in Belgium, President Jokowi had invited the same event. Prime Minister Fiala’s official visit was his first visit to Indonesia. During this visit, a full welcoming ceremony took place in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Bogor. The national anthem of the Czech Republic Kde Domov Muj” and Indonesia Raya were sung by a musical detachment of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) plus 19 rounds of volleys. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala walk together during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, Tuesday (18/4/2023). Afterwards, Prime Minister Fiala took a photo with President Jokowi in the Lotus Hall, filled in the guestbook and looked around the backyard of Bogor Palace from the veranda. The two also had time to plant camphor/lime trees (Dryobalanops lanceolata) together in the backyard of Bogor Palace. President Jokowi also invited Prime Minister Fiala to ride a golf cart and visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens. President Jokowi himself drove the golf cart. As if ngabuburit was waiting for the moment to break the fast, an informal conversation between the two leaders took place. After about fifteen minutes spent at the Botanical Garden, the two headed to the bilateral meeting room. Upon entering the meeting room, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Fiala also discussed various topics, including showing parts of the Bogor Palace. KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala talk on the back porch of the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, before holding a bilateral meeting, Tuesday (18/4/2023). At the end of the event, the two shared a statement. The event ended with the breaking of the fast and a state dinner. During this visit, the renewal of the Defense Cooperation Agreement was also signed, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Defense Universities of the two countries on educational cooperation activities, as well as a letter of interest (LoI) for cooperation in the field of transport.

