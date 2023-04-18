Court bars cops from harassing Imran Khan amid fears of another operation at Zaman Park during Eid





LAHORE The Lahore High Court has banned authorities from harassing former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case filed by him for a speedy hearing of more than a hundred cases registered against him.

Khan, who is facing dozens of cases of sedition, blasphemy and terrorism, has asked the cops not to carry out any operations against him at his Lahore residence during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holiday.

The court, however, held that any operation under the laws could not be stopped and adjourned the case until next month.

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court led the PTI Chief’s motion for hearing against a possible operation at Zaman Park.

The incendiary politician’s lawyer argued there were reports of police action at Zaman Park, saying they were addressing the court in advance to avoid the provincial administration’s scheme. Khan, 70, came to the podium and told the court about the reports of the operation, saying he and his family members had witnessed something similar before.

During the hearing, the prosecutor said he had no such information about any action against the rebel leader.

Last month, the Lahore High Court intervened after hundreds of supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician clashed with law enforcement outside the premises. The second largest city in the country witnessed a violent confrontation involving armed PTI militants and police at the entrance to the building with stones and Molotov cocktails.

Is the government planning a big operation at Zaman Park before the PTI Minar-e-Pakistan power show?

