WATCH: GOP voters weigh in on 2024 president’s pick, destroy Trump’s ‘false’ accusations





INDIANAPOLIS Republican voters attending the National Rifle Association’s annual convention this weekend who spoke to Fox News Digital about the 2024 presidential race were unanimous on which candidate they wanted to see win the GOP nomination: former President Donald Trump.

Each also tore up the 34 felony charges brought against Trump by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier this month, dismissing them as a “drummed hoax” and “false.”

“Probably Trump,” said a voter named Tim when asked which current or likely Republican nominee would have his vote. He added that Trump was the candidate most likely to beat President Biden if he was the Democratic nominee.

Voters speak with Fox News Digital at the NRA’s annual convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 2023. (Brandon Gillespie)

Another voter named Mary said she was for “Trump 100%” but should hear what the other candidates had to say. It was picked up by voters Donna and Robert.

Fox then asked each of the voters how they felt about the falsification of business records Trump faces in New York, but they were undeterred in their support for the former president.

“I believe it’s a smokescreen to distract everyone from what Biden has done and continues to do. And I think it’s a hoax against President Trump. They’ve been chasing him for ages. years. They’ve been after him for his entire presidency, and they’re still after him. They don’t want him to run again because they know he’s going to win,” Robert said.

“It’s all fake, and everyone knows it,” Mary said. She said those pursuing the charges should be “ashamed of themselves”.

“Maybe it should look at other current presidents,” she added.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tim told Fox he thought the charges were a “witch hunt” and that he thought Trump “did pretty well.”

Donna said she believed the charges were “based on Democrats” and suggested that Democrats were afraid of Trump. She also claimed the charges gave Trump an edge in the polls against his Republican rivals.

“People know what’s going on,” she added.

Trump is considered the favorite in the Republican primary race and is currently facing a challenge from former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and businessman Perry Johnson.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks on the impeachment of Donald Trump on April 4, 2023. (Fox News)

Other Republicans considering running include former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among others.

Brandon Gillespie is associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

