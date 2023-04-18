China is creating divisions in the Western bloc

Alex Callinicos

Lula da Silva, Social Democratic President of Brazil, visited China last week

US President Joe Biden hailed Lulas’ narrow victory over far-right Jair Bolsonaro last October, but he didn’t like what he said during his recent visit to China.

In Shanghai, Lula called for alternatives to the US dollar as the dominant global currency. He said: Every night I wonder why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar.

In Beijing, he went further. Our interests in the relationship with China are not only commercial. We have political interests, and we have an interest in building a new geopolitics to change global governance by giving more representation to the United Nations.

He also proposed a group of mediating states, including China, to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, and called on the United States to stop inciting war and start talking about peace.

Despite Lulas’s denials, economics plays a big role here. As the Financial Times newspaper points out, bilateral trade has exploded over the past decade to reach $150.4 billion last year, with China buying agricultural products and minerals from Brazil and investing in the large market of consumption and the infrastructure sector of the Latin American country.

Brazil is one of many large Southern economies that developed significant manufacturing industries during the 20th century. But the global triumph of neoliberalism over the past 40 years has forced them to withdraw the protection they had granted to their manufacturing sectors just as China was re-entering the global market.

The result was deindustrialization and a return to reliance on the export of foodstuffs and raw materials, this time mainly to China.

But China’s success in courting Brazil is part of a much larger trend, namely that China is dividing the Western capitalist bloc.

The Biden administration is trying to bring its allies together and pressure them to decouple, that is, to reduce their reliance on supply chains beginning in China. But it does not work. So, last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also paid a state visit to China. To demonstrate European unity, he brought in Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. It turned out badly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping courted Macron, playing on his vanity, and sent chills down the spine of von der Leyen, who has been far more critical of China. Macron has received widespread criticism from NATO ultra-loyalists for saying in an interview that Europe should not be drawn into a US confrontation with China over Taiwan.

Another visitor to Beijing, belligerent Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, immediately delivered a speech widely described as a warning to China over Taiwan. It’s a bit of a joke, considering the chronic weakness of the German army. In any case, Baerbock is out of step with the dominant position in the European ruling classes. Even von der Leyen says it is neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China.

Macron brought with him dozens of French business leaders. Investment and trade with China are too important for German capitalism to support decoupling. In any case, very little decoupling has occurred to date. Some large companies are transferring their investments from China to other Asian industrial economies such as Vietnam and Malaysia. But manufacturing in these countries is highly dependent on components produced in China.

Apple has achieved its extraordinary success over the past two decades in part by building a manufacturing complex in China the size and expertise of which would be hard to pass up.

Dividing the European Union is easy. George Bush did it in the Iraq War in 2003. Vladimir Putin did it in Georgia and Ukraine in 2008 and 2014.

But China’s ability to split the Western camp does not just reflect shrewd diplomatic maneuvering and playing on interstate rivalries. It stems from the fact that China’s role as a producer of manufactured goods and a consumer of raw materials makes it an essential economic partner. It will be very difficult for the United States to reverse this trend.