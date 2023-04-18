Donald Trump’s lawyers just made a big mistake – Mother Jones





Last week, when Donald Trump filed a $500 million civil suit in federal court against his former lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen, legal experts scoffed and scoffed. Trump’s lawsuit accused Cohen of breaching confidentiality and “spreading lies” about the former president, that is, speaking out against Trump. The timing of the deposition was suspicious, given that it came shortly after Trump was indicted in the porn-star-hush-money case in which Cohen is a key witness. It looked like an act of revenge on Trump’s part. The Florida lawyer Trump retained for this effort, Alejandro Brito, is an expert in franchise litigation (not high-stakes half-billion-dollar cases), and the suit was pompously drafted. and amateur often associated with many of Trump’s legal efforts. .

The lawsuit has raised the prospect of a boomerang that Cohen wins the opportunity to put Trump through the discovery process and obtain documents and testimony from the bankrupt former casino operator. Beyond that misstep, Trump made another strategic mistake with the complaint: He inadvertently bolstered the accusation that he was involved in winning Stormy Daniels $130,000 when Cohen made the payment. to stop the adult film star from alleging publicly before the 2016 election that she had an extramarital affair with Trump.

The background: In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, including campaign finance law violations related to Daniels’ silent episode. He then spent a year in federal prison, then a year and a half in house arrest. Now Cohen is a central witness in New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigation that led to Trump’s indictment for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal payment from Daniels and others. so-called “capture and kill” operations in the 2016 election. If this case goes to trial, no doubt Trump’s lawyers will try to prevent Cohen from being the only witness, but he will be the witness. star. Discrediting Cohen and his testimony will be task number one for Trump.

Cohen’s story is that Trump was fully aware of the payment to Daniels when the details of that deal were worked out in the final weeks of the campaign. Cohen maintains that Trump was informed of the arrangement and approved the amount. When news of the silence agreement first emerged in early 2018, Trump claimed he knew nothing about it. Later, his team said Trump only learned of the deal after the election and then reimbursed Cohen for the payments. He insisted that Cohen pulled this off on his own.

To keep Trump out of the original plot to silence Daniels, his lawyers and spokespersons have mounted a fierce campaign to discredit Cohen (although there are other witnesses who can testify if Trump was involved from the start). They called Cohen a liar whose account cannot be trusted. Indeed, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, making false statements to a bank, and tax evasion. Trump’s complaint against Cohen calls him a “serial liar” and a “totally unreliable” person who has “great difficulty telling the truth.”

But this is where Trump’s legal team made a direct error. In its effort to paint Cohen as a deceiver, the complaint cites the sentencing memorandum submitted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Cohen’s criminal case. Seeking a harsh sentence for Cohen, prosecutors argued that Cohen exhibited “a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life” and that his crimes involved “deception, and each was driven by greed and ambition. personal”. These quotes are highlighted in Trump’s complaint, which also cites a public statement released by SDNY that criticized Cohen “as a lawyer who, rather than setting an example of upholding the law, has instead chosen to breaking the law, repeatedly over many years, and in a variety of ways.

Seeking to portray Cohen as a dishonest no-goodnik, Brito presents the SDNY sentencing memo as an important and credible source. Yet on page 11 of this 40-page document is a highly problematic sentence for Trump: “In particular, and as Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to the two payments, he acted in coordination and under the direction of Individual 1.”

Individual 1 is Trump, and the payments refer to funds paid to Stormy Daniels and money paid to a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal by the National Enquirer to cover up her story of an affair with Trump. With that sentence, federal authorities said Trump was an instigator and co-conspirator in the illegal hug of Stormy Daniels. (By the way, as I’ve explained here, Trump’s Justice Department and then Attorney General Bill Barr prevented further investigation into the Daniels case after Cohen pleaded guilty, a decision that certainly has been good for Trump.)

Brito cites a memo stating that Trump conspired with Cohen to commit a crime central to the Bragg case. He’s not a good lawyer.

Brito does not mention this incriminating phrase in the complaint against Cohen. But by referring to this document as a reliable source of information, he lends credence to a document that undermines his client’s position in the current criminal case. He cites a memo that makes it clear that Trump conspired with Cohen to commit a crime at the heart of the Bragg case. He’s not a good lawyer.

Similarly, the complaint against Cohen also cites a separate sentencing memo submitted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller which noted that Cohen made “deliberate and premeditated” false statements to Congress. But Brito’s complaint also omits key elements from that document. The memo said Cohen lied to Congress to protect the individual 1yes, Trumpet to downplay Trump’s covert attempt during the 2016 run to land a big Moscow tower contract that could have earned him hundreds of millions of dollars. dollars. Mueller’s memo also says Cohen, who cooperated with his investigation, provided information “credible and consistent with other evidence.” He reported that “Cohen has taken responsibility for his wrongdoings” and told the judge that should be “a significant mitigating factor” in sentencing. In other words, Cohen deserved a break to be a credible witness.

By basing part of Trump’s lawsuit against Cohen on these two memos, Brito clumsily endorsed investigations that concluded that Trump was involved in deceiving Stormy Daniels, that when Cohen lied to Congress, he did. to protect Trump’s secret business dealings with Russia, and that Cohen was a reliable source of information for Mueller. None of this is helpful to Trump’s defense in the silence case. Yet the filing is the latest sign that when it comes to recruiting legal firepower, Trump still struggles to find the best people.

