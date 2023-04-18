LHC orders authorities not to ‘harass’ Imran Khan





Imran Khan present in the courtroom. Twitter/@PTIofficialThe High Court will resume hearing cases on May 2. LHC rejected Khan’s request to hear the case sooner. The petitioner should be treated according to law, the court said.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered authorities not to “harass” Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan during his plea hearing for details of cases filed against him and the possibility of a police operation by the government at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore during the Eid holiday.

The court had previously reserved its verdict on the motion filed by Khan.

The leader of the PTI presented himself to the court for the hearing along with other leaders of his party.

The verdict stated that Khan should be treated according to law, as per the assurance given by the Punjab government lawyer.

Imran Khan should not be unlawfully harassed until the next hearing, the court said in its verdict.

A day earlier, Khan had informed the province’s top court of his fears that the government might launch a new operation during Eidul Fitr’s vacation at his Zaman Park residence in a bid to arrest him.

The PTI President raised concerns during a hearing on his petition asking for details of the cases registered against him across the country.

Meanwhile, the court denied the former prime ministers’ request for an urgent plea hearing.

The Khans case was set for a hearing on May 2, the court said and added that there was no need for an urgent hearing.

Today’s audience

Judge Ali Baqar Najafi led the five-member bench that heard the former prime ministers’ pleas.

During the hearing, Khans’ lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, said a motion had been filed earlier by his client asking for the cases filed against him to be dismissed.

We had withdrawn this means and presented a new one. The petition was returned by a bench of two full-bench judges here, he said.

We have seen the motion and nothing seems of an urgent nature, Judge Najafi said addressing Khan’s lawyer and asking him to help the court on this matter.

The PTI Chiefs’ lawyer said it was impossible to get involved in all of the cases listed. We have confirmed reports of a [police] operation to be carried out on the day of Eid. [We] need relief for the five days of Eid, he said.

Judge Najafi said the doors of the courts never close when responding to Safdar.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government lawyer said he did not believe the petition was admissible. If a lawsuit needs to be filed, there is no law for permission to be withdrawn from them [Imran Khan]he added.

The provincial government lawyer further mentioned that the law enforcement personnel work in accordance with the law. He added that the law is the same for everyone.

The law is the same for everyone, Judge Najafi said.

The Punjab government lawyer also denied Khan’s claims that the operation is possible during Eid and that the procedure as per law will continue in the cases that already exist.

The High Court judge asked the government lawyer if Khan would be allowed to celebrate Eid at his home, after which the court burst out laughing.

We are not asking to stop an investigation, Judge Ali Neelam said, adding that Khan must be informed if there is a case he is not aware of in order to apply for bail.

He should know his stuff, the provincial government lawyer said.

The court asked him about the number of cases for which a joint investigation team has been set up.

A JIT has been set up to investigate 10 cases, the government lawyer added.

He added that the inhabitants of Zaman Park live in difficulty, because they cannot move.

We will work according to the law. Nothing will be illegal, the Punjab lawyer said.

Judge Amjad Rafiq said the investigation can also be suspended if there is no chance of the accused escaping, in accordance with Article 157.

It is the prerogative of the investigator. Gasoline bombs were used there, our staff were injured, the government lawyer said.

Khan, after coming to the podium, said he feared an action confirmed by the words used by the Punjab government lawyer. They attacked my house for 26 hours. I confirmed the information that they are going to carry out an operation.

We don’t think they will do anything for five to six days, Judge Najafi said.

The Punjab lawyer said the government would do nothing outside of the law.

It gets dubious when you say that, Judge Neelam said.

Nothing should be special for anyone, the Punjab lawyer said.

Nobody follows the Constitution here, Khan said.

