Channel 4 announces ‘provocative’ docudrama Partygate the True Story

Channel 4 will delve into the COVID controversy that was Partygate in an upcoming docudrama from the creators of Killed by My Debt. The factual drama, titled Partygate the True Story, is set to explore the pandemic scandal of 2020 and 2021, during which reports of government and Conservative Party staff hosting parties despite lockdown restrictions came to light. .

“As the horrors of COVID unfolded three nationwide lockdowns, PPE, 40,000 deaths in care homes, socially distanced funerals, a peak of over 1,000 deaths a day in January 2021, Downing Street staff have retaliated during a series of parties lubricated by copious amounts of alcohol,” Channel 4 teases. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images He says Partygate will tell “the real untold story” behind one of the biggest news stories of the pandemic, “juxtaposing the rejoicing inside the nation’s seat of power with the hardships and sacrifices experienced across the rest of the country. “. Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said in a statement: “This is a list of programs which shows that Channel 4 is as disruptive, original and useful as it has ever been. “Whether it’s holding politicians accountable for the party, examining the contentious debate over gender identity, exposing the pill’s unspoken side effects, or looking for solutions to avert climate catastrophe, these are shows that address the concerns of young UK viewers and create real global impact.” More like this Learn more: The Partygate scandal was first reported in November 2021, with news of 10 Downing Street staff holding 2020 Christmas rallies making headlines and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson denying that a party took place. However, after video of a fictitious press conference emerged in which staff joked about an ongoing party, Downing Street press officer Allegra Stratton resigned from her post and civil servant Sue Gray launched a Cabinet Office inquiry into the scandalconcluding in its report that “excessive drinking” took place at several events in 2020, with staff staying past 3 a.m. By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. The report, which looked at 15 events on 12 dates between May 2020 and April 2021, also found that Johnson attended eight of the events alongside a number of senior government officials. Alongside Partygate, Channel 4 has commissioned other documentary content, including Depp V Heard, a three-part series examining the infamous libel trial, and The Pill, a documentary presented by Davina McCall about contraception in the UK . If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide or streaming guide. Visit our Entertainment Center for all the latest news. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 with home delivery Subscribe now. For more on TV’s biggest stars, listen The Radio Times Podcast.

