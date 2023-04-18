India’s ideas and capabilities are for global good: PM Modi

The world may be saying it now and the India Today Conclave may have made it its theme in 2023, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘The India Moment’ 20 months ago from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2021. “It’s time, and it’s the right time,” he said. And as he took the stage at the India Today Conclave on March 18, that’s what he reminded the audience that preceded him, both at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi, as well as those who were watching on TV or digitally.

Presiding over this Indian Moment and helping it become a reality is none other than the Prime Minister himself. As India Today Group Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie aptly pointed out in his opening remarks to the Prime Minister’s Session, while his officers are still collecting the dots, the Prime Minister Modi has already gone ahead and connected the dots. This foresight and hard work have been the hallmark of his nine years as leader of the country, even as he and his party prepare for a third term in the 2024 general election.

It is with this conviction that the Prime Minister rose to speak at the conclave. India’s achievements, he said, are all the more exemplary as they came amidst unusual challenges “the biggest epidemic in the last 100 years!”, followed by a war between two countries. . That there was an India Moment despite that meant “a new story going on”, he said.

Thus, said the Prime Minister, India is today the fastest growing economy in the world, its largest consumer of smartphone data, the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones, the third ecosystem start-up company and #1 in global fintech adoption. Reminding the public how his government had worked throughout the 75 days it had completed in 2023, the Prime Minister rolled out a whole litany of projects that had been incorporated in that era, from a historic green budget to the inauguration India-Bangladesh gas pipeline. “The 75-day list is so long that we’re going to run out of time,” he said.

India was forging ahead not only with the construction of physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports and airports, but also with its soft power. There is worldwide recognition for Yoga, Ayurveda, Indian cuisine, culture and even its films today. A few days before his speech, the song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers had won an Oscar. Whether it is Indian Millets, the International Solar Alliance or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the world recognizes Indian ideas and capacity for global good. “That’s why today the world is saying, ‘It’s India’s time,'” the Prime Minister reiterated.

Taking a somewhat political note afterwards, Prime Minister Modi said that the headlines before 2014 (when he first came to power) were about scams worth thousands of millions of dollars in every department, bombings bombings in cities, the violence of Naxal, major projects blocked in the name of the environment, train accidents, the sorry state of Air India. Today they had taken action against corruption, peace and prosperity in most areas, positive environmental news alongside the construction of new highways and highways, the introduction of modern trains and the biggest aircraft contract. The media had earned enough TRPs from reporting the scams, the Prime Minister was now urging the news channels to do so by reporting the actions against the corrupt. There was so much, in fact, that the media didn’t even report, the prime minister said. Like property rights, which Prime Minister Swamitva Yojana ensured for citizens. Drone surveys have already been carried out in 234,000 Indian villages and 12.2 million property cards have been handed over, the prime minister said.

All this, the Prime Minister said, has instilled a sense of self-confidence and determination in the country. Long years of slavery had left the country with a long history of poverty; the only thing the poor have aspired to is to get out of this poverty. Previous governments had tried to end poverty. His government, the Prime Minister said, “wanted new results”. So what they did was add speed and scale. So the government was able to build 110 million toilets in record time, add 480 million people to the banking system, donate more than 30 million houses to the poor in the last nine years, where women too had property rights . And when women become empowered, he said, there is bound to be an India Moment. “Many such silent revolutions are taking place in India today and they are becoming the basis of the India Moment,” the Prime Minister said.

His government’s greatest achievement, the prime minister said, has been to replace stagnation in policy-making with dynamism and boldness, and a human touch in governance. As an example, he cited the Vibrant Village Scheme, where development has transformed the last border villages into the country’s first villages. His government, the prime minister said, had also helped bring the North East into the mainstream; he himself had half a century of visits to the area.

By way of a farewell, the Prime Minister echoed his rival Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments abroad on the state of Indian democracy, without naming him. “Everything India achieves today is through the power of our democracy, the power of our institutions,” the prime minister said. “The world can see that a democratically elected government in India makes decisive decisions. We have shown the world that democracy can work.” This was the reason why speeches of pessimism, attempts to degrade India, to lower the will of her people took place, like the tradition of putting a ‘kala tika‘ to ward off evil, the prime minister said, shedding light on all criticism. But he expressed his optimism that India will continue to move towards its goals and achieve them despite all the obstacles.

By signing, the Prime Minister left a final word to the media. “When India’s role becomes global, Indian media must also make their role global.”

Key points to remember

– The most important thing about this India Moment is that it has performance attached to the promise.

– Today, countries themselves offer to return stolen items because they now know they will get the respect they deserve.

– When 1.3 billion Indians add their power to the efforts of the government, there is no problem the country cannot resist.

– Democratic participation in India is on the rise. The elections went successfully even in the midst of Covid.

(The India Today conclave was held on 17-18 March 2023 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi)

