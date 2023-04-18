The senses. Blackburn, Hagerty and Representatives Steube and Rose back Trump for president





Former President Donald Trump has earned several more endorsements on Capitol Hill as he seeks re-election in a potential rematch with President Biden.

On Monday, the Trump campaign shared Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida, and several Tennessee lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Haergy, Reps. John Rose and Diana Harshbarger, all endorsed the former president.

During an interview on Monday night, Steube described Trump as the “only” candidate to immediately begin unraveling the policies and issues wrought by the Biden administration.

“I am happy and honored to support Donald J. Trump for president in 2024,” Steube told Newsmax. “He’s the only person who can reverse, from day one, all of these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the kinds of things that happened under the Biden administration would never have happened under President Trump.”

REPRESENTING. HARSHBARGER APPROVES DONALD TRUMP TO BE PRESIDENT: ‘BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FAILED US’

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on April 14, 2023 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

He added, “He is widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida, and I am honored to add my support to the long list of supporters for President Trump.”

Steube is the latest endorsement Trump has picked up in Congress from the Florida state, his campaign said. Representatives Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds and Cory Mills have already endorsed the 45th president to become the 47th.

U.S. Representative Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during a rally July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Additionally, over the past few days, Trump has received a slew of endorsements from Republicans in Tennessee.

In a tweet on Monday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said she “can’t wait” for Trump to be president again.

“Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, and our military was strong,” Blackburn tweeted. “I’m proud to support Donald Trump for president and can’t wait for him to return to the White House.”

TRUMP WORLD LOSES KEY PLAYERS AT DESANTIS AS MENTOR AND PROTEGE Clash AHEAD OF GOP PRIMARY

Senator Marsha Blackburn supported former President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 presidential election. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hagerty, who served in the Trump administration as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, also endorsed his former boss on Sunday.

“It is an honor for me to give my wholehearted support to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I have been honored to previously serve in his administration,” Hagerty wrote in a series of tweets. . “Under President Trump, our border was secure, our nation was energy independent, and we saw a blue-collar boom that lifted working Americans from all walks of life. Under President Trump’s leadership, we committed with strength and we have encouraged our allies to stand strong with us.”

The junior senator added: “President Trump stood up to communist China, ended Obama’s failed approach of leading from behind, and revived our military and law enforcement as they witnessed their commander-in-chief’s support lacking and now gone again after two years of Joe Bidens presidency.”

“The mandate for a strong America has never been clearer, and I look forward to working with President Trump again to help guide our great nation back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play. as a nation,” Hagerty concluded. .

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., endorsed Trump in a statement late Sunday and revealed she had joined his campaign leadership team.

“As we face unprecedented challenges that threaten the American way of life, it is clear that the Biden administration has let us down,” his campaign said. “Our economy is on the brink of recession, and we stand to lose an entire generation to drug overdose deaths exacerbated by an open border. Meanwhile, Democratic-run cities and states have allowed the lawlessness to become the norm, and corrupt justice systems have victimized criminals.”

TRUMP HOLDS BIG LEAD OVER DESANTIS IN GOP ’24 RACE, BUT MOST VOTERERS SAY HE SHOULD BE DISQUALIFIED IF SHOWN

She added: “The world is watching as we project weakness and invite conflict with opposing nations. But there is hope.

The Republican lawmaker said she wants the United States “to return to the conservative values ​​and leadership that once made America great.”

“President Donald J. Trump has a proven record of delivering results and putting America first,” she also said. “He has done it before, and he can do it again. As an American who values ​​proven leadership, I am proud to give President Trump my full and total support. Tennesse to join me in supporting him as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known.”

Former US President Donald Trump won several congressional endorsements over the weekend as part of his bid for the 2024 presidential election. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., shared his endorsement of Trump.

“Under Biden’s leadership, America is weaker than ever,” he wrote in a statement. “Under President Trump, our economy was strong, our border was secure, and our conservative principles and freedoms were protected. In 2024, it’s imperative that we elect a leader who projects strength. That’s why I endorse Donald Trump for the president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a follow-up tweet, Rose wrote, “President Trump was strong on the economy, strong on our border, and strong on protecting our freedoms and values. Joe Biden is weak on all of the above. Now more than ever, we need a leader who projects strength. That’s why I endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sens-blackburn-hagerty-reps-greg-steube-rose-endorse-trump-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related