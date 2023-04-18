Representative Chris Smith, RN.J. sent a letter to the Chinese president himself requesting a visa to visit the region inhabited by Uyghur Muslims, challenging a Chinese diplomat’s late-night rant to the Representative’s Office categorizing legislation passed by the House condemning the ” forced organ harvesting” as “anti-China” and calling for the bill to be stopped.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Smith, who serves as chairman of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, requested a visa to travel to Xinjiang to personally assess claims touted by a senior Chinese diplomat in a bizarre email sent late at night to his office. “China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uighurs in Xinjiang.”

“The Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy for Congressional Affairs in Washington, Zhou Zheng, said that China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and that the living standards and human rights protections for all ethnic groups continue to improve,” Smith said, citing the email his office received from the Chinese official a day after the House passed the Smiths Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act.

The bill would impose stiff penalties “on those who are complicit in the Chinese Communist Party’s macabre industry of stealing the internal organs of political prisoners,” Smith’s office said.

“It is of great interest to the Commission, which is a bicameral, bipartisan, bipartisan organization established by the United States Congress to monitor China’s compliance with international human rights standards.” said Smith, who took over as head of China’s Human Rights Commission. a fifth time in January, Xi said. “For several years, the Commission has published and maintained a database of victims of human rights violations and encouraged the development of the rule of law in the PRC.”

Smith’s letter on Monday comes just weeks after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged foreigners to visit Xinjiang to see it “with their own eyes” when asked during a press conference on March 27 whether China would be willing to invite a US congressional delegation to the region.

“In light of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Nings’ remarks on March 27, 2023, that the door to Xinjiang is always open and people from all countries are welcome, I write in my as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Congress. on China (CECC) to apply for a visa to visit the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People’s Republic of China,” Smith said in the letter, according to a copy obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The open invitation from the foreign ministers is a welcome opportunity for the CECC, and others, to personally assess Mr. Zhous’ comments against the veracity of the reports of mass internment and forced labor in the XUAR. Having found these multiple reports credible, I would like to visit sites where mass detention and forced labor are commonly believed to occur,” Smith wrote. “In addition, there are a number of U.S. citizens , permanent residents and others who have been detained because of their apparent ties to the United States whom I would like to visit.”

Smiths’ chief of staff had previously received an unsolicited late email from a signed Gmail account Zhou Zheng, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America based in Washington, D.C. , the congressman’s director of communications. told Fox News Digital last week.

The message, seen by Fox News Digital, expresses Zhou’s “strong opposition” to the 2023 law to stop forced organ harvesting, which the Chinese diplomat said “directly targets the Communist Party and the Chinese government. and is raised by Congressman Smith”.

“China firmly rejects this absurd bill. Chinese law strictly prohibits the sale of human organs, and China’s organ transplantation policy fully complies with human organ transplantation guidelines formulated by the World Health Organization, with management rules relatively strict compliance with ethical and legal principles. . As early as 2018, Jose Nunes, the director of the World Health Organization’s organ transplant program, publicly stated that the claim that China has between 60,000 and 100,000 organ transplants per year does not is absolutely unreliable,” the emailed message continues. “Falun Gong is a completely anti-human, anti-science, and anti-social cult organization. I wonder why Congressman Smith believes the words of such a senseless cult. The so-called forced organ harvesting in China is an orchestrated prank and scam excited about Falun Gong.”

The diplomat further affirmed to Smith’s chief of staff that “China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and the standard of living and protection of human rights of all ethnic groups continue to improve”. The so-called genocide and forced organ harvesting are lies that will eventually shatter in the face of facts and truth. It is time for the US side to immediately stop the baseless hype and anti-China moves and stop preempting this legislation.

In June 2022, the US government estimated that since April 2017, the government had detained more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Hui and members of other Muslim groups, as well as some Christians, in detention camps. purpose-built internment or converted into detention. facilities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region under the National Counter-Terrorism Law and Regional Counter-Extremism Policy.

The US State Department cited human rights NGOs and former detainees as saying that authorities subjected individuals to enforced disappearances, torture and other physical and psychological abuse, including forced sterilization and sexual abuse, forced labor, political indoctrination and prolonged detention without trial because of their religion and ethnicity.