Politics
House Republican asks Xi for visa to visit Uyghurs after diplomat calls organ harvesting bill ‘anti-China’
Representative Chris Smith, RN.J. sent a letter to the Chinese president himself requesting a visa to visit the region inhabited by Uyghur Muslims, challenging a Chinese diplomat’s late-night rant to the Representative’s Office categorizing legislation passed by the House condemning the ” forced organ harvesting” as “anti-China” and calling for the bill to be stopped.
In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Smith, who serves as chairman of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, requested a visa to travel to Xinjiang to personally assess claims touted by a senior Chinese diplomat in a bizarre email sent late at night to his office. “China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uighurs in Xinjiang.”
“The Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy for Congressional Affairs in Washington, Zhou Zheng, said that China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and that the living standards and human rights protections for all ethnic groups continue to improve,” Smith said, citing the email his office received from the Chinese official a day after the House passed the Smiths Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act.
The bill would impose stiff penalties “on those who are complicit in the Chinese Communist Party’s macabre industry of stealing the internal organs of political prisoners,” Smith’s office said.
CHINESE ARMY SAYS IT IS READY TO FIGHT AFTER AIRCRAFT CARRIER FAKES TAIWAN CLOSURE
“It is of great interest to the Commission, which is a bicameral, bipartisan, bipartisan organization established by the United States Congress to monitor China’s compliance with international human rights standards.” said Smith, who took over as head of China’s Human Rights Commission. a fifth time in January, Xi said. “For several years, the Commission has published and maintained a database of victims of human rights violations and encouraged the development of the rule of law in the PRC.”
Smith’s letter on Monday comes just weeks after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged foreigners to visit Xinjiang to see it “with their own eyes” when asked during a press conference on March 27 whether China would be willing to invite a US congressional delegation to the region.
“In light of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Nings’ remarks on March 27, 2023, that the door to Xinjiang is always open and people from all countries are welcome, I write in my as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Congress. on China (CECC) to apply for a visa to visit the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People’s Republic of China,” Smith said in the letter, according to a copy obtained by Fox News Digital.
“The open invitation from the foreign ministers is a welcome opportunity for the CECC, and others, to personally assess Mr. Zhous’ comments against the veracity of the reports of mass internment and forced labor in the XUAR. Having found these multiple reports credible, I would like to visit sites where mass detention and forced labor are commonly believed to occur,” Smith wrote. “In addition, there are a number of U.S. citizens , permanent residents and others who have been detained because of their apparent ties to the United States whom I would like to visit.”
CHINESE EMBASSY URGES TO STOP TARGETING CHINA, FOCUS ON OWN FAILURES IN HUNT FOR COVID ROOTS
Smiths’ chief of staff had previously received an unsolicited late email from a signed Gmail account Zhou Zheng, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America based in Washington, D.C. , the congressman’s director of communications. told Fox News Digital last week.
The message, seen by Fox News Digital, expresses Zhou’s “strong opposition” to the 2023 law to stop forced organ harvesting, which the Chinese diplomat said “directly targets the Communist Party and the Chinese government. and is raised by Congressman Smith”.
“China firmly rejects this absurd bill. Chinese law strictly prohibits the sale of human organs, and China’s organ transplantation policy fully complies with human organ transplantation guidelines formulated by the World Health Organization, with management rules relatively strict compliance with ethical and legal principles. . As early as 2018, Jose Nunes, the director of the World Health Organization’s organ transplant program, publicly stated that the claim that China has between 60,000 and 100,000 organ transplants per year does not is absolutely unreliable,” the emailed message continues. “Falun Gong is a completely anti-human, anti-science, and anti-social cult organization. I wonder why Congressman Smith believes the words of such a senseless cult. The so-called forced organ harvesting in China is an orchestrated prank and scam excited about Falun Gong.”
The diplomat further affirmed to Smith’s chief of staff that “China fully protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and the standard of living and protection of human rights of all ethnic groups continue to improve”. The so-called genocide and forced organ harvesting are lies that will eventually shatter in the face of facts and truth. It is time for the US side to immediately stop the baseless hype and anti-China moves and stop preempting this legislation.
In June 2022, the US government estimated that since April 2017, the government had detained more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Hui and members of other Muslim groups, as well as some Christians, in detention camps. purpose-built internment or converted into detention. facilities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region under the National Counter-Terrorism Law and Regional Counter-Extremism Policy.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The US State Department cited human rights NGOs and former detainees as saying that authorities subjected individuals to enforced disappearances, torture and other physical and psychological abuse, including forced sterilization and sexual abuse, forced labor, political indoctrination and prolonged detention without trial because of their religion and ethnicity.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-republican-asks-xi-visa-visit-uyghurs-diplomat-paints-organ-harvesting-bill-anti-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra Says Opportunities in Bollywood Should Be Merit-Based: No Side Should Rule Casting
- Lacroix quickly learned the ropes for North Branford Tennis
- The 4 Biggest Women’s Empowerment Programs in the Fashion Industry RISE to Scale Impact
- Google Pushes Chrome for Mac Critical Update to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability
- Political Scientist Ayse Kaya Receives Council on Foreign Relations Scholarship :: News & Events :: Swarthmore College
- Awn Chaudhry to Record Statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah Case
- Chinese military chief vows to strengthen ties with Russia
- Pahrump Takes to the Streets Again to Protest Trump’s Impeachment – PHOTOS
- Mesut Ozil to start his political career and run in Turkish parliamentary elections: report
- Fulfilling the government’s mission, PLN promotes green technology collaboration globally
- As Biden Punishes Tech, Crypto Champion Coinbase Plans UK Moves
- Hollywood Casino is changing its name as part of a major renovation project