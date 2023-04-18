Advertisements pitting Governor Ron DeSantis against Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis attack each other again in their ads, even though DeSantis hasn’t announced he’s running.

They both took on each other’s stance on Social Security and Medicare, issues important to many Americans, especially if you’re middle-aged or elderly.

Trump’s Political Action Committee went a little more personal. A rumor began to spread that DeSantis on a private plane ate chocolate pudding with three fingers rather than a spoon. This could have led to the ad saying, “DeSantis puts his fingers where they don’t belong…”. ad background eating chocolate pudding with three fingers.

This is the first time we’ve seen the return of DeSantis’ PAC. The commercial begins by reminding everyone of his trial in New York. Then questions his ethics by asking why he attacks Republicans. DeSantis answers the Social Security question with a clip where he says we’re not going to mess with Social Security.

All the while, DeSantis still hasn’t announced that he’s running for office. It should do so after the legislative session. So WINK News asked Aubrey Jewett, a political pundit, what Republican voters need to know when it’s time to go to the polls.

“Voters of all stripes, you know, you should always take it with a grain of salt when you see those attack ads being put out by Super PACs,” Jewett said. “And you should try to say, okay, what’s the truth here?” Are these attack announcements? Really true? Are they in context? Are they just highlighting something that may have been historically correct but does not accurately represent the current positions of these people? »

But it’s tough ground to play for DeSantis because if and when he announces, Jewett explained he would need support from Trump’s backers. At the moment, many polls show Trump leading DeSantis, and much of that stems from his indictment in New York.

