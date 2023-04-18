Judge blasts Trump’s last-minute attempt to delay rape trial, suggests more legal troubles ahead





A federal judge on Monday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to delay the civil trial for rape and libel against him.

Trump’s attorney last week asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to postpone the trial in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, which the former president denied.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina argued in a letter to Kaplan that there should be a “cooling off” period following the former president’s criminal indictment in Manhattan, citing a media frenzy.

Kaplan, in a 10-page notice Monday, dismissed the effort and said the media circus was of Trump’s own making.

“There is no reason for an adjournment,” Kaplan wrote.

“This case has nothing to do with the prosecution,” explained the judge. “The suggestion that recent media coverage of New York’s indictment coverage significantly (but certainly not entirely) prompted or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions would preclude fair jury selection and impartial on April 25 is pure speculation. the suggestion that a month’s delay before the start of this trial would ‘chill’ anything, even if a ‘chill’ was necessary.”

Kaplan added that “at least some” of the media coverage surrounding Trump’s indictment was “by him.”

“It is inappropriate for Mr. Trump to promote pre-trial publicity and then claim that the coverage he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be considered as justifying a further delay,” Kaplan wrote, adding that Trump had “failed to show” any justification for a postponement and suggested that there is a “possibility that this latest request for a postponement on the eve of the trial was a delaying tactic” by Trump.

Kaplan noted that Carroll is 79 and her case has been pending for three years. She “is entitled to her day in court just as both parties are entitled to a fair trial,” the judge wrote.

Kaplan added that it is “very important to remember [also] that adjournments in circumstances like this are not necessarily unmitigated blessings from the standpoint of an accused who hopes for the dissipation of what he considers, or says he considers, to be negative publicity. Events occur during postponements. Sometimes they can make things worse,” an apparent suggestion that Trump could face more legal issues in the coming weeks.

The former president also faces investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith into the Mar-a-Lago and January 6 documents case, as well as an investigation by Fulton County, Georgia, into his efforts. to undo his 2020 loss in the state. He also faces a $250 million civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James over an alleged years-long fraud scheme by his companies.

The trial in the Carroll case is scheduled to begin on April 25.

“Judges around the world are finally going after Trump with an iron fist,” tweeted journalist Jose Pagliery, who covers Trump’s legal troubles for The Daily Beast. “The theme is generally the same: You caused your own hell, Mr. Trump.”

