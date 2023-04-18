



Rishi Sunak is preparing for an awkward dinner with former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, just weeks after they stepped in to try to sabotage his Brexit deal. The Prime Minister will meet his two predecessors at a gala dinner in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

All living former PMs have been invited to the dinner, which will be the first time the three leaders have met since Ms Truss and Mr Johnson jeopardized Mr Sunak’s Windsor executive. The two former prime ministers joined a rebellion against Mr Sunak’s Brexit deal, but the mutiny was not enough to affect the outcome of the vote, with the deal passing the Commons by 515 votes to 29 . The Windsor framework was introduced to address longstanding issues with Northern Ireland’s protocol, but concerns have been raised over whether or not it would be enough to resolve the issues. Mr Johnson said the new arrangements were ‘not acceptable’ as they would mean ‘the whole of the UK’ was unable ‘to properly diverge and take advantage of Brexit’.

A spokesperson for Ms Truss said: ‘After reviewing the details of the Stormont Brake and Windsor Framework, Liz has decided to vote against the statutory instrument this afternoon.’ Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said: ‘The proposed arrangements would either mean that Northern Ireland would remain captured by the EU legal order – and would become increasingly alienated from the rest of the UK – or that they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable to properly diverge and take advantage of Brexit. “This is not acceptable. I will vote against the proposed arrangements today. “Instead, the best course of action is to pursue the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and ensure we regain control.”

The Prime Minister is currently in Northern Ireland to celebrate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. US President Joe Biden visited Ireland to coincide with the anniversary last week. Speaking ahead of dinner, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris is expected to warn that a small minority…are looking to return Northern Ireland to its darkest days, adding that they “don’t will never succeed”. He is set to hail Northern Ireland as a ‘thriving center of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship’, insisting the government remains fully committed to protecting and upholding the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the unrest in 1998.

The Democratic Unionist Party is still organizing a boycott of the Stormont Assembly in protest against post-Brexit trade deals. The boycott, which prevents power sharing in Northern Ireland, is seen as a threat to peace. The DUP argued that Mr Sunak’s Windsor framework was not doing enough to protect the union because EU law still applies in Northern Ireland under the deal. Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there were “key areas of concern” in the deal that “require clarification, tweaking and change”.

