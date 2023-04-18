Pahrump Takes to the Streets Again to Protest Trump’s Impeachment – PHOTOS





When it comes to politics in Pahrump, many locals are ready to spring into action the moment they feel a cause they support is under threat.

Such is the case of former US President Donald Trump, who was indicted this month and later formally arraigned on 34 counts related to charges of falsifying business documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges and in the heavily Republican community of Pahrump, the former president has many supporters who believe he is the victim of an unfair attack from Democrats.

“Pursuits and betrayals among us and in the air! proclaimed local resident Bruce Schoenberger, who helped organize an Easter weekend rally on behalf of Trump. The rally was in direct reaction to news of Trump’s indictment and subsequent impeachment, with Schoenberger remarking, “We are reminded this Easter week that the unjust persecution of leaders has continued for 2,000 years and Before.

Crowds of Trump supporters gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 on Saturday, April 8, prepared with signs, banners and flags reading “Don’t Tread On Me,” “In God We Trust,” “Four More Years” and more. hoist in the air.

Patriotic music playing in the background, punctuated by the sound of car horns as motorists drove past the stage and photos featuring the life-size cutout of Trump himself were favorites with rallygoers. Occasional narration was offered by Schoenberger, fellow rally organizer Pamela Morgan and others as well and overall, Schoenberger said he felt the rally was a positive reinforcement of First Amendment rights.

“Despite the short notice and the holiday weekend, this rally was well attended by patriots who love their country and who resent the unlawful way in which political opponents bend the law, absurdly tipping the scales of our Lady of Justice,” Schoenberger said. “There was excitement and sympathetic interaction as horns honked and people shouted from their automobiles, trucks and motorcycles as they passed the assembly point, as well as exchanges of solidarity and outrage for what began nearly seven years ago against our beloved 45th presidents, who is also the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination to become the 47th president in 2024.”

Schoenberger said he has every intention of continuing to hold rallies in support of Trump and the inalienable rights enshrined in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. Anyone interested in receiving notifications of future rallies can send emails titled “Patriot Rally” to ShowinUSA@yahoo.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

