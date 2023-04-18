Chinese military chief vows to strengthen ties with Russia





MOSCOW (AP) China’s defense chief pledged on Tuesday to take military cooperation with Moscow to a new level, a statement that reflects the increasingly close ties between Russia and China amid fighting in Ukraine .

Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu after attending a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday.

Chinese and Russian armed forces will implement the agreements reached by the heads of state and expand military cooperation, military-technical ties and arms trade, Li said in his opening remarks at the meeting. Tuesday with Shoigu. We will definitely take them to a new level. Li’s trip follows Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to the Russian capital last month, reflecting China’s deepening engagement with Russia. Moscow and Beijing have closely aligned their policies in an attempt to reshape the world order to lessen the influence of the United States and its Western allies. China declined to criticize Russia’s actions in Ukraine and accused the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow. Xi’s visit to Moscow gave Putin a strong political boost, sending a message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Russia have failed. After the talks, Putin and Xi issued joint statements pledging to further strengthen their strategic cooperation, expand cooperation in energy, high-tech industries and other fields, and expand the use of their currencies in mutual trade to reduce dependence on the West. After more than a year of fighting in Ukraine and deadly Western sanctions, Russia’s dependence on China has increased dramatically. Faced with Western restrictions on its oil, gas and other exports, Russia shifted its energy flows to China and sharply increased its other exports, leading to a 30% increase in bilateral trade. Last month, Putin and Xi also pledged to further develop military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and conduct more joint sea and air patrols. However, there was no mention of possible Chinese arms shipments to Russia that the United States and other Western allies feared, and China’s foreign minister reiterated on Friday that Beijing would not sell weapons. to any of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darientimes.com/news/politics/article/china-s-military-chief-vows-to-bolster-ties-with-17903595.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related