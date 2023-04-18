Trump Spac is paying $15,000 a month for an office in a Caribbean home





The shell company about to merge with the Donald Trumps media group has agreed to pay a company owned by its acting chief executive $15,000 a month for office space in a property in a luxury gated community in Porto Rico.

Digital World Acquisition Corporation reached an agreement earlier this month with Renatus Advisors to lease office space at 90 Candelero Drive in Humacao, according to title filings, a residential property in a resort town that has golf courses and a club of beach. The agreement also covers secretarial and administrative support.

Renatus, which is also registered at the same address, was founded by Eric Swider who lives in Puerto Rico and was named interim general manager of DWAC after his predecessor, Patrick Orlando, terminated his contract. The deal between Swider and DWAC was signed two weeks after he took office.

DWAC, Renatus and Swider did not respond to a request for comment.

DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company created by Orlando, announced it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group in October 2021 in a deal that is expected to provide more than $1 billion in funding to the Trumps company. However, the transaction has yet to be finalized amid investigations by federal prosecutors and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In September, DWAC changed its listed address from a WeWork location in Miamis Brickell City Center to a mailbox at a UPS store in the Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The company was at the time trying to persuade shareholders to vote in favor of a one-year extension that would give more time to close the deal. He eventually resorted to borrowing nearly $3 million from his own sponsors to extend the three-month deadline and give investors more time to vote.

DWAC appears to have had problems paying its bills on several occasions, including money owed to attorneys Saratoga Proxy Consulting. In March, he faced a delisting from the stock market over unpaid Nasdaq fees, which he has since rectified.

Swider has shuffled the DWAC board since taking over as interim chief executive in late March. The company revealed in regulatory filings that it had appointed Frank Andrews, who joined the board in January and is described as an independent media consultant as non-executive chairman.

DWAC has also hired Katherine Chiles as chief financial officer, a post previously held by Brazilian politician Luis Orleans-Braganza. According to her LinkedIn profile, Chiles was last employed in 2018 when she spent just over a year as a reports analyst for utility group Actavo.

I am pleased to see the board taking a very proactive stance in strengthening our corporate governance structure, Swider said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8769c114-c818-4572-87b4-4176d02b65d0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related