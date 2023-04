Karnataka BJP plans PM Modis campaign blitz after April 24

The BJP is preparing a timetable for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a blitz campaign in Karnataka after the April 24 deadline for withdrawing candidacies. The party is also finalizing dates for rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkayi, the party has decided to hold at least 20-25 public rallies, conventions and roadshows involving PM Modi, Shah and Yogi. Tenginkayi added that Prime Minister Modi will likely cover all the districts he has not visited before when he came to the state seven times before the model code of conduct came into effect on March 29. Another senior leader said DH that a strategy meeting held on Sunday evening under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to hold more Prime Minister Modi rallies focusing mainly on Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions where the party witnessed the greatest number rebellions and dissent. We cannot start directly in either region. Instead, we can start from Uttara Kannada or elsewhere where Modi has not been to make it clear that the party is not worried about desertions, the source said. Later, the PM is likely to visit Haveri, Bagalkot, Koppal and other districts before landing in Belagavi and Hubballi again. We could organize 2 to 3 rallies of Prime Ministers Modi and Shah to counterbalance the rebellion and appeal to young voters in these regions. Yogi will play a major role where Hindutva will work like Hubballi and Belagavi districts. While in Coastal and Malnad regions where Hindutva hardcore works, we will be deploying Yogi besides campaigning him in Vokkaliga belt, the source explained. Even Bijapur city MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will be deployed to campaign as he has become a leader among the Panchamasalis, an influential sub-sect of the dominant Linagayat community. He is also a face of Hindutva in the region. Nadda’s visit BJP National Chairman JP Nadda will pay a 2-day visit to Hubballi and Haveri starting Tuesday. Nadda will land in Hubballi on Tuesday afternoon where he will address a gathering of party intellectuals and workers. After that, he will travel to Shiggaon where Bommai will file his second round of nominations before leaving for Delhi.

