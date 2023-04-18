Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis bullies in new Lincoln Project ad





Two Florida men, former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis, headline Lincoln Projects Bullies’ latest one-minute video, which features a gallery of goads as well as a new crop of those who respond.

The political action committee that has become known for its sharp spots that confuse the MAGA movement is set to release its latest mailing on Tuesday morning to millions of followers on its social media as well as other platforms via a buy. of $5,000 digital ads over two days. targeting the neighborhoods of Tallahassee, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County, Tennessee and Washington, DC

Now is the time to make that point, said Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson. He said the expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers boomerang hitting State House Speaker Cameron Sexton proves it.

In Tennessee, we’ve seen the abuse of power turn around and hit them so hard in the face that the Republican president is now being called on to step down, Wilson said. The cracks in the caucus of madness are starting to show.

Tense, lyrical fiddle music plays behind the scenes of children being pushed and shoved as the narrator intones, As children, we learn that bullies can’t help themselves. They go after anyone they think is smaller, weaker, and the people they think won’t fight back.

A photo of Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried, arrested earlier this month, flashes quickly and gives way to DeSantis interrupting a reporters’ question with her own. Are you going to give a speech or are you going to ask a question?

The camera pans to Trump famously exclaiming I’d like to punch him in the face.

Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson get a quick second or two as they hurl insults, but soon it’s over the rousing speeches of those who fired back at the cheering crowds.

We are still here and we will never give up, exclaims Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson as the fiddle music reaches a crescendo.

And then came others who fought back: former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Hillsborough County State’s Attorney Andrew Warren, and that reporter whose question was interrupted by DeSantis’ question.

That’s my question for you, Governor; I am not the governor of the state, replies the masked journalist.

Wilson says he hopes people will take inspiration from this entry in Lincoln Projects’ portfolio of political points.

Were going to see this bullying behavior continue until people stood up, Wilson said. The courage to stand up to bullies is the first virtue and the first step to regaining your dignity and your power.

The ad ends with a warning: when bullies succeed, they never stop.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/604204-new-lincoln-project-ad-skewers-maga-bullies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related