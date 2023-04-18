Politics
The moment President Jokowi invites Czech Prime Minister Ngabuburit to Bogor Botanical Garden
While driving, President Jokowi appeared to explain Bogor Palace and Bogor Botanical Gardens to Prime Minister Fiala.
Posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:04 PM WIB
The unique moment happened when President Joko Widodo received an official visit from the Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. After the two leaders planted a tree together in the backyard of Bogor Palace, President Jokowi invited Prime Minister Fiala to ride a golf cart for ngabuburit.
President Jokowi was seen sitting in the driver’s seat and then directing the golf cart towards Bogor Botanical Gardens. It was 4:30 p.m. WIB when the two leaders began to visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens.
While driving, President Jokowi appeared to explain Bogor Palace and Bogor Botanical Gardens to Prime Minister Fiala. After about 15 minutes of touring, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Fiala returned to Bogor Palace to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a joint press release and a state dinner.
Prime Minister Fiala’s visit was the first visit by the Head of Government of the Czech Republic to Indonesia. In his statement, Prime Minister Fiala said he was happy to be able to visit Indonesia.
“I am very happy to visit your beautiful country. Let me once again congratulate you on the G20 Chairmanship in 2022. It has been very successful and I wish you success in becoming the ASEAN Chairmanship this year,” Prime Minister Fiala said.
During the official visit, the two leaders also discussed trade cooperation, investment cooperation, defense cooperation and strategic industries, as well as ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Fiala believes that his meeting with President Jokowi will further strengthen relations between the two countries.
“I believe our meeting will strengthen our relations between the countries. I look forward to seeing you again in the future. Thank you very much,” he said.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/momen-presiden-jokowi-ajak-pm-ceko-ngabuburit-ke-kebun-raya-bogor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Global study reveals role of diet in 70% of new type 2 diabetes patients
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico
- Imran Khan’s disqualification appeal to be heard by IHC
- Think down: Proposed WGA Hollywood writers’ strike explained
- As the first night of the NHL playoffs showed, there’s plenty of interesting hockey to watch even without the Penguins
- Priyanka leaves Nick obsessed with her red dress at the Citadel premiere. View photos | Web series
- Once pandemic emergency ends, people battling long Covid will feel ‘swept under the rug’
- Sachin Tendulkar is with all hearts! Recalls Arjun’s childhood days with this Bollywood actor facing his fast bowling
- Meet the three women driving innovation at Acrisure
- World Liver Day: Why Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Is The New Epidemic We Should Worry About
- Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump reveals new details of active investigation
- Mexican president slams US ‘espionage’ after indictment of 28 Sinaloa cartel members, including sons of ‘El Chapo’