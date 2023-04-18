The moment President Jokowi invites Czech Prime Minister Ngabuburit to Bogor Botanical Garden

Posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:04 PM WIB

The unique moment happened when President Joko Widodo received an official visit from the Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. After the two leaders planted a tree together in the backyard of Bogor Palace, President Jokowi invited Prime Minister Fiala to ride a golf cart for ngabuburit.

President Jokowi was seen sitting in the driver’s seat and then directing the golf cart towards Bogor Botanical Gardens. It was 4:30 p.m. WIB when the two leaders began to visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens.

While driving, President Jokowi appeared to explain Bogor Palace and Bogor Botanical Gardens to Prime Minister Fiala. After about 15 minutes of touring, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Fiala returned to Bogor Palace to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a joint press release and a state dinner.

Prime Minister Fiala’s visit was the first visit by the Head of Government of the Czech Republic to Indonesia. In his statement, Prime Minister Fiala said he was happy to be able to visit Indonesia.

“I am very happy to visit your beautiful country. Let me once again congratulate you on the G20 Chairmanship in 2022. It has been very successful and I wish you success in becoming the ASEAN Chairmanship this year,” Prime Minister Fiala said.

During the official visit, the two leaders also discussed trade cooperation, investment cooperation, defense cooperation and strategic industries, as well as ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Fiala believes that his meeting with President Jokowi will further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“I believe our meeting will strengthen our relations between the countries. I look forward to seeing you again in the future. Thank you very much,” he said.