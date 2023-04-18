Ukrainian civil society as one of the key players in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Today, when we talk about the Russian-Ukrainian war and the future victory of Ukraine, we must remember the voice of Ukrainian civil society. This voice is significant now and it is clear that both sides in the war will have to listen, both the aggressor (Russia) and the victim (Ukraine).

When Putin started the war against Ukraine, he not only misjudged the possibility of Ukrainian military resistance. Nor did he realize the power of civil society in Ukraine as a political and perhaps geopolitical actor without real political ambitions. At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian activists and representatives of public and human rights organizations joined the fight for Ukraine. In particular, it is worth mentioning the moving speech of Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Kyiv Anti-Corruption Action Center, at a meeting with then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. During this event, she called on the ruler to close the skies over Ukraine. Even then, it became clear that the Ukrainian government had a strong ally in the international arena, who on the one hand helped by supplying vital weapons and sanctions, and on the other hand made no difficult demands on Kyiv. . However, it is clear that civil society will play a key role in pursuing reforms in all areas of the Ukrainian state apparatus.

When, at the beginning of the war, during negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, the Russians tried to impose unacceptable demands on Ukraine (such as neutral status, disarmament of Ukraine, territorial concessions, etc. ), none of them somehow understood that the authorities could not accept these demands even if some of them wanted to. After the Dignity Revolution in 2014, the Ukrainian government became dependent on the opinion of Ukrainian civil society and now acts according to its demands. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broadcasts various messages for Western politicians, he In fact conveys the demands of civil society. When Zelensky says that Ukraine will not negotiate with the Russians, it is clearly not only the personal position of the Ukrainian president. In this way, he spreads the position of Ukrainian society, remaining in the eyes of the free world a leader and a symbol of the struggle for freedom.

It is important to understand that when someone in the West says that it is necessary to put pressure on President Zelensky regarding negotiations with Russia, or asks if Zelensky is afraid that the Ukrainians will eventually rise up against him given their reluctance to talk with Russia and thus stop the war, then these people do not understand the current Ukraine. Ukraine in its current state (eg after the Revolution of Dignity) is the antithesis of Russia. In other words, it is a country where society does not depend on the government. Instead, the government is completely dependent on society and responds to its demands. Today, Ukrainian society demands justice and communicates these demands to the Ukrainian authorities and to President Zelensky personally. What is justice for Ukrainians today? This was expressed by the President of Ukraine in his “formula for peace” supported by civil society. Everything about the country’s goals is pretty clear: atomic and nuclear security, food security, energy security, the full release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the United Nations Charter, and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as of the world. order. Naturally, there are also demands for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the prevalence of law and justice, the fight against ecocide and the prevention of further escalation. This last point could function as a documented and internationally recognized confirmation of the end of the war. In fact, Zelenskyy in his “peace formula” expressed the demands of Ukrainian society, as it (society) sees the end of the war. The key issue here is the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory (including Crimea) and the punishment of the culprits (creation of a tribunal for Putin and all those involved in war crimes in Ukraine).

The issuance by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant against Putin shows that the implementation of one of the requirements of the list of the “peace formula” has been launched. This is already an indisputable victory for the Ukrainian authorities in cooperation with Ukrainian civil society, in particular the human rights defender and winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Oleksandra Matviichuk (Centre for Civil Liberties). It was she who, in her speech at the awarding of the Nobel Prize, stressed the importance of obtaining justice by not waiting for the end of the war and then criminal trials (as in the case of the Second World War world), but by acting here and now by creating a court and bringing the culprits to justice.

Putin cannot or does not want to understand that he is not content to fight against the Ukrainian army supported by Western weapons and sanctions. In reality, he is fighting against a powerful mass public movement of intellectuals, human rights defenders and civil activists who, with their authority and charisma, influence the key decisions of Western leaders. The authority wielded in the West by these prominent Ukrainian human rights defenders and journalists (including Daria Kaleniuk, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Myroslava Gongadze (Voice of America), Sevgil Musaieva (editor of Ukrainska Pravda) and Oksana Markarova (Ambassador of Ukraine to the US)) may not be comparable to the authority of Zelenskyy, but she is very important on the Western socio-political front.

When Putin, through his agents in Europe, attempts to destabilize or destroy Western support for Ukraine, he simultaneously encounters resistance from Ukrainian civil society in the West. The Ukrainian public movement and its leaders can quickly organize a demonstration in the main capitals of the world, as well as use the mass media to convey the importance of the various decisions concerning military aid or sanctions.

The future challenge of Ukrainian civil society

Future Ukrainian victory may not be possible without additional support from the West. Such support also largely depends on the support for Ukraine shown by citizens of Western countries. The West feels the fatigue of war (for example the fatigue of Ukraine) but this fatigue is not comparable to the fatigue of the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian army. Despite this, it is clear that everyone has their own interests. In the near future, the task of Ukrainian civil society working in the Western media space is to explain the significance of the Ukrainian victory for the citizens of the collective West. Putin’s arrest warrant set a precedent, with the leader of a nuclear state now being charged with war crimes. It is important that this precedent becomes the norm and not an accident. Moreover, it is important that Western public opinion (which is still quite divided on how the war should end) becomes identical with the opinion of every Ukrainian who fights and dies for Western values. We must recognize that the decisions of Western politicians depend on the changing opinions of their citizens (eg voters). Just like how President Zelenskyy acts at the behest of the Ukrainian society he serves, European democracies are also obliged to listen to the demands and demands of their citizens, this is the essence of democracy on which Rest everyone in the West. For example, Poland and the Baltic countries have provided and continue to provide the largest amount of aid to Ukraine relative to their GDP. Such support is not only the decision of one or another president or prime minister, it is the decision of the citizens of these countries (of their civil societies). And only with similar support and solidarity from all other countries (especially citizens and in a broader sense civil societies) in Europe and the world will it be possible to defeat the monster that Russia remains to this day. More than once in its history, Ukrainian civil society managed to smash seemingly unbreakable regimes (for example, the Yanukovych regime), but that was only in the domestic political arena. Now the decisive moment has come to do it once again, but this time on the global geopolitical stage.

Andri Kutsyk holds a PhD in Media Philosophy (Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University) and an MA in Eastern European Studies (University of Warsaw). He is a research fellow at the Artes Liberalis Faculty of the University of Warsaw, a member of the European Policy Research Institute and Deputy Editor of the European Journal of Transformation Studies as well as a freelance journalist.

civil society, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine at war