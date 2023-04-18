Ron DeSantis gets ‘destroyed’ in Disney feud





Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctus” was “absolutely destroyed” in his ongoing feud with Disney and suggested the House of Mouse could pull out of the Sunshine State altogether.

“DeSanctus is completely destroyed by Disney. His original PR plan failed, so now he’s coming back with a new one in order to save face,” the 76-year-old former president wrote on his messaging platform Truth Social, using one of his favorite nicknames for the 44-year-old former governor.

“Disney’s next move will be the announcement that there will be no more investment in Florida because of the Governor – In fact, they might even announce a slow pullback or the sale of some properties, or the whole thing. Watch !” Trump added. “That would be a killer.”

“In the meantime, this is all so pointless, a political STUNT! Ron should work on the MESS squatter! “, continued the 45th president.

DeSantis and the entertainment giant have been at odds since last year, when the company first spoke out against legislation the governor signed banning any discussion of a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. kindergarten through third grade.

Disney said the legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, should never have been signed into law.

Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that Governor Ron DeSantis was being “destroyed” by Disney. PA

DeSantis retaliated by creating a new, hand-picked board to oversee Disney World in Orlando, which would have ended the company’s long-term autonomy and authority to develop the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers the theme park.

But Disney executives took action last month to render the new panel powerless a day before the board changed hands.

DeSantis said Monday that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature would pass a bill to reverse the council’s actions.

Disney has made special deals to bypass this whole process, the governor told reporters at a news conference. They controlled the board. It was basically a legal fiction where they negotiated with themselves to give themselves self-governing status. This is a direct challenge to the will of the people of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney have been embroiled in a row in Florida over legislation surrounding the discussion of gender identity in schools. PA

Hours later, the Walt Disney Company announced that it would be hosting its first-ever “Pride Nite” at Disneyland in Anaheim, California in June.

The event is billed as a celebration of “the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, and will be held June 13-15, 2023, inside Disneyland Park.

The Pride Month event will feature Disney characters, photo ops “in front of Pride-themed backdrops,” as well as special menus and party memorabilia.

The former president also responded to claims by Twitter owner Elon Musk that he voted for President Biden in 2020, saying he believed the billionaire was just “MENDING THE FENCES” with the White House.

Twitter owner Elon Musk admits in an interview with Fox News that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020.AP

“I don’t believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me he voted for me, but who knows and who cares? Elon is just trying to relate to friendship with the Biden administration absolutely awful because of all the government grants he gets and all the permits he needs,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need HELP AND SUBSIDIES from the government. HE’S JUST ‘FIXING THE FENCES!’ “, he added.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, said he didn’t vote for Trump.

I actually voted for Biden, not saying I’m a big Biden fan, because I think that would probably be inaccurate,” he said. “But you know, we have tough choices to make in these presidential elections.”

The South African-born billionaire added that he would prefer a normal person with common sense in the Oval Office.

